Pedro Mzileni : University has become place where students fear being raped

A new name of the university was launched, a prestigious ocean science campus was unveiled, a new logo revealed, great speeches were made, red ribbons were cut, it was flowers and roses.

We had arrived in the promised land, with a new university with values and new angels. A month later, reality kicked back in. A man walks into the computer labs of the Nelson Mandela University Second Avenue Campus at night unchecked, in the full glare of CCTV cameras, and rapes two female students.

There you have it: an institution imprisoned, with demons of mediocrity, black invincibility, white supremacy, racism, classism and patriarchy remaining intact.

This prompted student protests at the university that whole week with demands for the removal of senior security staff and the strengthening of security detail in the campus.

This was a commendable action by students for it shows that their social consciousness and a sense of solidarity have been enhanced over the past two years.

They were concerned about the plight of another person, a value of collectiveness in an environment that is administratively and academically imbedded in individualism.

This episode proved that universities are a site of rape and this so-called Nelson Mandela University is no different.

To give context, black students enrolled in Nelson Mandela University largely come from the disadvantaged communities of the Eastern Cape, and are subsidised by state bursaries and loans in the form of NSFAS grants to study.

More than 90% of students registered at the university stay off-campus due to the shortage of on-campus beds.

This shortage was caused by the unpreparedness of this former white minority institution to accommodate the progressive post-1994 enrolments.

For basic student livelihood necessities, such as transport, laptops, food, information, toiletries, clothing and textbooks, black students are at the mercy of NSFAS, the government and the university to provide them.

Therefore, having black female students, specifically, studying in a computer lab at night is not a surprise when NSFAS and the university fail to provide laptops on time with printing material and wi-fi in the comfort of students’ rooms, be they on or off campus.

In addition, while there has been an unprecedented increase in the enrolment of poor black students, the administration culture of the university is still orientated towards the provision of higher education to male, white and middle-income students.

For instance, security is heavily deployed to the daylight guidance and detail of vehicles, buildings, conferences and events, features associated with and prioritised by middle-income, white and male students and staff.

There is less security deployment towards the guidance and detail of human beings, be it at night or in daylight, walking, studying in libraries and labs, and using public transport, which are things associated with poor, black and female students.

If I had more space, I could give many other examples from many university departments who subconsciously provide racist and classist administration that is felt gravely by black, female and poor students.

This demonstrates that the student profile of the university has drastically changed while the middle management profile has remained the same.