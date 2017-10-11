Nwabisa Makunga: Ironman questions valid

A year from now the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality plans to host the prestigious Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

The event brings together some of the world’s best triathletes to compete in this renowned global extravaganza.

Following a successful bid last year, our city beat competitors in France and Hungary to be named the host city for the 2018 event.

Roughly 4 000 athletes are expected. An even greater number of visitors, their families and technical teams are to grace our shores.

As far as global sporting events go, this is indeed gold.

It is in line with the metro’s vision to make our city the water sports capital of South Africa. Only, it is not that simple.

First, this event comes at a time when our local landscape is fraught with political divisions, where every major council decision has become the subject of a bitter, multiparty discord, be it ideological or just superficial.

The decision to host this event – even though it predates this administration – is no different.

At least in the public domain are two dominant political narratives.

On the one hand, the coalition government says this event is a coup for our city, with truckloads of economic spin-offs to be had.

The suggestion is that we should all be grateful as cities in the world normally fall all over themselves to be given the opportunity to host such a spectacular show.

The opposition, on the other hand, says this is just an attempt by the DA to get money from townships to beautify the suburbs for the benefit of the elite.

This narrative stems from the city’s plans to collect R13-million initially budgeted to fix roads in different wards across the city, to add to the kitty to resurface the seaside Ironman route.

Although wards throughout the metro are expected to forfeit a portion of their budgets, the opposition says it is essentially wards in townships, rather than those in affluent areas, that have a pressing need for upgrades.

The subtext here is of course that the DA is taking from the poor and giving to the rich.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, we must at least agree on two things.

Politics aside, not all who support the hosting of this event do so out of a capitalist motive to stage a so-called elitist show at the expense of the poor.

Similarly, not all who question its public funding do so out of a disingenuous political conspiracy to sabotage the coalition government.

We must be careful to resist the temptation to box opposing views into stereotypes which, if anything, reveal our own prejudices.

The truth is there are some valid questions around this event which, in the interest of transparency, must be answered.

After all, this is public money to which many of us across this city contribute. For the first time last week, the metro’s agreement document with Ironman was leaked to the media.

It details the municipality’s financial obligations as a host city.