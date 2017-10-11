LETTER: Some African leaders cling to power

Contrary to what our beloved African states’ leaders preach, it is unclear why some of them are still in power.

Perhaps the fact that they always mention why they liberated their nation(s) makes sense.

By that I mean they fought some of the battles to empower themselves and their families. I could mention a few.

It puzzles me how they defend their authoritarian regimes in the name of protecting their citizens against the West.

But, it should be noted that it is these African leaders who in most cases go back to their former masters and beg for foreign aid.

We have more than 50 states in Africa, which believe they are capable of resolving their affairs without the interference of the West. Oh, well, let’s say that we “need” or they need the assistance of the West, but what about the consequences of keeping relations with the Western superpowers? Our African leaders have become a burden. The continent is faced with multiple challenges, some of which are the result of leaders who choose to remain in power for more than 15 years. Surely, this is not what they “fought” for. I want us to imagine a United States of Africa. Under the current circumstances, it might seem far-fetched but there’s potential.

We have allowed ourselves to succumb to such behaviour by our leaders. Africa was once a united continent. Do we remember where comrades from South Africa went to?

There’s political legitimacy and there’s democracy.

Perhaps leaders have a totally different view or interpretation of these terms.

Also, there’s another relevant term, which I believe most African leaders prefer to use, sovereignty. There is a link between these terms. My definition of political legitimacy resides in the hands of the governing party/government. The government therefore imposes and enforces laws.

Because it is law, the citizens must abide by it. Can we say that our continent’s leaders confuse political legitimacy with power?