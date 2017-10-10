Gary Koekemoer: All our family roots here
Who got here first? Who stood on our land, beat his chest and said, “This land is mine”? Did he hear the distant response: “No, no, you’re sadly mistaken, we were here first”?
If there’s one question that seems to threaten peace in our land, it’s this one. It’s a question that’s set many social media exchanges alight, it’s informed political campaigns and government policy.
But it’s a some-win game, because no matter where you draw the line, someone will be left standing outside the pick-me zone. So who was first across the post? Bar-stool pundits would probably mention the San, the Khoekoe/Khoikhoi, the Bantu, the Portuguese, the Dutch, the Boers and the English.
The San were somehow just here, then the Khoikhoi and, later, the Bantu started trickling down from central Africa.
The Portuguese sailed past in search of India, planting a multitude of crosses to stake their claim.
The Dutch arrived in Table Bay, settled, kept moving north and started all the trouble.
Much wheel-spinning centres on the Cape area – were Bantu (Xhosa persons specifically) here first, or did the Voortrekkers meet them en route (think about the Xhosa language, the answer may just be a click away)?
Finally, the Brits arrived, liked the feel of warm sun on their pale skin, saw the potential of little sparkling stones and promptly claimed the place for their King George III. How would that conversation have gone?
Rear-Admiral Elphinstone pops in on his way to the Cape: “Err, your Royal Highness, we’re off to replace the colony we lost in the Americas, it’s a great place at the tip of the African continent, good sun, plenty of wild beasts to hunt and while the locals are a grumpy bunch, they’re as strong as oxen, good for labour, and it’s surely our Christian duty to civilise them – our missionaries can teach them to write, to speak English, to hold a knife and fork and give them names we can pronounce. Yes Sire, it is all written down in my diary.”
If such a dark conversation ever took place, Western historians would likely point to a text to prove its accuracy.
Much of what we used to “know” of South Africa’s history came from the writings of the Portuguese, the Dutch and the British: sea captains, missionaries, hunters and administrators.
“History is written by the victors” – nowhere was that more apt than in South Africa.
But there are two aspects of that statement we miss.
The first is that “history” is derived from the written (not spoken) word.
European culture is one of writing, words on a piece of paper that are subsequently held up as definitive proof of how events unfolded (because of course everyone’s totally honest when scribbling into diaries or taking minutes).
The second bit is illustrated by the saying itself. Who was the first to say it?
Churchill, Hitler, Sir William Wallace, Jawaharial Nehru, Walter Benjamin, Machiavelli?
Each has been credited with being the first to pen those words.
How ironic that the written word cannot prove its own origin? Therein lies the rub. South Africa’s past has as a minimum to be a blend of two very different notions of history, one being the written history of the Europeans (with its emphasis on text = fact), the other is the oral history of the San, the Khoikhoi and the Bantu (with its emphasis on the story).
Written history is precise, easy to retrieve and, once pen has been put to paper, it carries the enormous power of appearing as “fact”.
Oral history is very different – handed down from one generation to the next, it’s the principle that survives the retelling.
So we have to ask: is history there to prove the case, win the argument, or carry learning into the next generation?
But before we decide the answer, there’s another source of history to consider – the remains we leave behind: the fossil record.
In 1999, Professor Curtis Marean and Professor Peter Nilsen began exploring coastal caves in Mossel Bay at a place called Pinnacle Point.
Several other caves have subsequently come to light.
Their finding? Humanity sat out an ice age (marine isotope stage six to be exact) in these caves, some 164 000 to 35 000 years ago.
According to Marean, “everyone alive today is descended from a small population that lived in one region of Africa some time during this global cooling phase”.
The current evidence suggests that it’s the Southern Cape coast that hosted all of our ancestors before humanity’s exodus out of Africa began. It bears repeating: all of humanity.
Every single person alive today is here because the Southern Cape played host to us for some 130 000 years.
Not only did the 100 or so breeding pairs find refuge in the caves, but their unique diet of shellfish and other food specific to our region may have been what spurred the development of the frontal cortex – where the modern mind developed. Which leaves us in a bit of a pickle. Fossil records prove we are home to all of “modern” humanity.
Everyone on the planet had an ancestor who stood on our shores and could say, “I was here first”. All of us got here first. Can everyone in the world apply for a South African passport on that basis?
Perhaps then, who was here first isn’t the question.
Perhaps the better question is this: why are we trapped in a seemingly endless cycle of trying to prove the answer. Why is it so important to us? The usual suspect is land. Late arrivals stole the land from first arrivals.
Somehow we ascribe (moral) ownership to those who first set foot on a piece of soil. But do Neil Armstrong’s descendants own the moon?
Our world no longer works on the basis of first come first own.
The not-so-obvious answer is about belonging. Who belongs to this country?
Was there a point at which the gate shut closed?
If so, welcome to the next round of wheel-spinning as we fight it out over when (and where) that magic moment was.
But here’s a suggestion: isn’t belonging about who stays, about who’s willing to build, to be part of the community?
Could it be that history’s greatest contribution is about relationships and not facts?
Shouldn’t our fights be about what makes us a South African rather than who’s ancestor got here first? Because as it stands everyone’s family tree is rooted in this place we call home.