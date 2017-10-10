Gary Koekemoer: All our family roots here

Who got here first? Who stood on our land, beat his chest and said, “This land is mine”? Did he hear the distant response: “No, no, you’re sadly mistaken, we were here first”?

If there’s one question that seems to threaten peace in our land, it’s this one. It’s a question that’s set many social media exchanges alight, it’s informed political campaigns and government policy.

But it’s a some-win game, because no matter where you draw the line, someone will be left standing outside the pick-me zone. So who was first across the post? Bar-stool pundits would probably mention the San, the Khoekoe/Khoikhoi, the Bantu, the Portuguese, the Dutch, the Boers and the English.

The San were somehow just here, then the Khoikhoi and, later, the Bantu started trickling down from central Africa.

The Portuguese sailed past in search of India, planting a multitude of crosses to stake their claim.

The Dutch arrived in Table Bay, settled, kept moving north and started all the trouble.

Much wheel-spinning centres on the Cape area – were Bantu (Xhosa persons specifically) here first, or did the Voortrekkers meet them en route (think about the Xhosa language, the answer may just be a click away)?

Finally, the Brits arrived, liked the feel of warm sun on their pale skin, saw the potential of little sparkling stones and promptly claimed the place for their King George III. How would that conversation have gone?

Rear-Admiral Elphinstone pops in on his way to the Cape: “Err, your Royal Highness, we’re off to replace the colony we lost in the Americas, it’s a great place at the tip of the African continent, good sun, plenty of wild beasts to hunt and while the locals are a grumpy bunch, they’re as strong as oxen, good for labour, and it’s surely our Christian duty to civilise them – our missionaries can teach them to write, to speak English, to hold a knife and fork and give them names we can pronounce. Yes Sire, it is all written down in my diary.”

If such a dark conversation ever took place, Western historians would likely point to a text to prove its accuracy.

Much of what we used to “know” of South Africa’s history came from the writings of the Portuguese, the Dutch and the British: sea captains, missionaries, hunters and administrators.

“History is written by the victors” – nowhere was that more apt than in South Africa.

But there are two aspects of that statement we miss.

The first is that “history” is derived from the written (not spoken) word.

European culture is one of writing, words on a piece of paper that are subsequently held up as definitive proof of how events unfolded (because of course everyone’s totally honest when scribbling into diaries or taking minutes).

The second bit is illustrated by the saying itself. Who was the first to say it?

Churchill, Hitler, Sir William Wallace, Jawaharial Nehru, Walter Benjamin, Machiavelli?

Each has been credited with being the first to pen those words.

How ironic that the written word cannot prove its own origin? Therein lies the rub. South Africa’s past has as a minimum to be a blend of two very different notions of history, one being the written history of the Europeans (with its emphasis on text = fact), the other is the oral history of the San, the Khoikhoi and the Bantu (with its emphasis on the story).

Written history is precise, easy to retrieve and, once pen has been put to paper, it carries the enormous power of appearing as “fact”.