Editorial: Protect doctors from crime threat
Crime is a scourge across the city, but it still comes as a shock to hear township medical practices are the latest target for armed robbers.
The Herald today reports that many doctors in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships spend their working days in fear for their lives as criminals – perhaps working as a syndicate – appear to be taking aim at them.
Apparently the robberies by men armed with guns are so prevalent several doctors are considering moving to safer areas, by which they mean away from their patients in the townships.
One of them, Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, is quoted as saying, “We are living in fear.
“We come to work not knowing if we are going to get robbed or attacked.”
This is the kind of comment one expected to hear in a township in the dark days of the state of emergency pre-1994 or perhaps today in a war zone.
It certainly should not be this way in 2017 in Nelson Mandela Bay, particularly as this is a major municipality which in the not-too-distant future will also have its own medical school.
Individuals who choose medicine as a career deserve to be able to fulfil their duties to heal the sick in safety.
The same doctor also told our reporter that if crime forced the medical profession out “the community will suffer at the end of the day”.
Indeed that is true and also at the same time extremely sad.
None of the areas mentioned as targets of the robbers – so far it has been Motherwell, Zwide, KwaDwesi, KwaZakhele and Algoa Park have been hit – are wealthy.
The money patients spend at these surgeries will have come from their own pockets as few will have a private medical aid scheme.
Of course, it may be that cash transactions are precisely why criminals are honing in on these practices.
In a suburban medical practice patients are more likely to present their medical aid card or pay by credit card, whereas in these areas there would have been a higher proportion of bills paid with hard cash.
With gangs already notoriously active in the northern areas, the police are stretched thin over crime hotspots across the metro.
However, they must step up and step in to protect doctors who want to do their work without fear of attack.