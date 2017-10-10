Editorial: Protect doctors from crime threat

Crime is a scourge across the city, but it still comes as a shock to hear township medical practices are the latest target for armed robbers.

The Herald today reports that many doctors in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships spend their working days in fear for their lives as criminals – perhaps working as a syndicate – appear to be taking aim at them.

Apparently the robberies by men armed with guns are so prevalent several doctors are considering moving to safer areas, by which they mean away from their patients in the townships.

One of them, Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, is quoted as saying, “We are living in fear.

“We come to work not knowing if we are going to get robbed or attacked.”

This is the kind of comment one expected to hear in a township in the dark days of the state of emergency pre-1994 or perhaps today in a war zone.

It certainly should not be this way in 2017 in Nelson Mandela Bay, particularly as this is a major municipality which in the not-too-distant future will also have its own medical school.

Individuals who choose medicine as a career deserve to be able to fulfil their duties to heal the sick in safety.