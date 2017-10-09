Letter: Emulate Khoza and leave party

One can understand Kevin Foster’s disappointment with the mandarins of the ANC (“Ashamed of riotous behaviour”, October 4).

He and other principled members of the ANC who are struggling with their conscience as to whether they should remain with the ANC, or follow the ethical example of Makhosi Khoza who has resigned from the “alien ANC”, would do well to reflect on the words of Alcibiades of Athens: “The Athens I love is not the one which is wronging me now, but that one in which I used to have secure enjoyment of my rights as a citizen.