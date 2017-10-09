Justice Malala: What does Zwane know?

Is the chronically incompetent and Gupta-captured Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane onto something? The man whose curriculum vitae was approved by the Guptas a month before he was appointed to the important mining portfolio by President Jacob Zuma said last week that it was a foregone conclusion who the next president of the ANC will be.

Speaking at a gala dinner boycotted by the mining industry body, the Chamber of Mines, Zwane weighed in on the ANC succession battle, saying: “We already know who will be president . . . It’s a done deal. We are not stressing. The policies won’t change.

“In January there will be new leadership and policies will remain the same.”

It is a very distressing thought that policies and practices of the party and the current administration will not change.

It means that the policies that have given us 27.7% unemployment, less than 1% economic growth, widening inequality and spiralling poverty will stay in place.

It means state capture will remain the order of the day. And the theft of billions of rands from Eskom, Transnet, SAA and the possible pillaging of the Public Investment Corporation will not be investigated or prosecuted by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Zwane is a very close confidant of our dodgy president, Jacob Zuma, so what he says is what the Gupta-Zuma complex is saying. Remember that after Zwane nearly caused a banking crisis by lying about a non-existent cabinet inquiry into South Africa’s banks last year, the president failed to reprimand him.

Also remember that the president has kept him in the cabinet despite his disastrous incumbency at mineral resources (where he has turned the department into a village of the Free State), while there has been no investigation of his role in the theft of the Vrede dairy farm which paid for the notorious Gupta Sun City wedding.

Thus when Zwane smugly says it is a done deal on the ANC presidency it must mean Zuma is happy with the numbers.

It means that the Guptas can sigh with relief because the Zuma camp believes it has the election race in the bag and that its proxy, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, will win.

On Friday, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe sent letters to the various ANC provincial leaders indicating how many delegates each province will have at the December national conference.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the behemoth in this fight, with 870 of the 4 731 delegates. Mpumalanga has surprised and shocked all factions by moving from fifth largest province to second largest with 736 delegates.