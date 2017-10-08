LETTER: Humewood full of vagrants

DA, your excuses are wearing thin for neglect of PE’s last tourist attraction

Humewood beachfront in recent months has seen a huge influx of vagrants along with their belongings, which are deposited on the side of the pavements.

These consist of numerous plastic bags, bedding, baskets and supermarket trolleys which have not been collected by waste management for the past three months although being supported by ratepayers.

The walk from Kings Beach to Hobie Beach is littered with vagrants high on drugs and alcohol, often approaching people who are walking by. The vagrants are also armed with various objects. They sometimes ride supermarket trolleys for fun at speed.

Trees on the side of pavements serve as latrines.

There is one particular vagrant who has set up permanent camp on Beach Road. He doesn’t move from there, his possessions stacked on the grass verge, using the spot for a lavatory as well, and sits in his own excrement.

Quoting the Ward 2 councillor: “I spoke to the ‘gentleman’ and said that if he is not going to stop doing it, police will remove him in no uncertain terms”.

That was six weeks ago and the “gentleman” is still carrying on with the obscene behaviour undisturbed, disgusting passersby.

In addition, we were advised to do a citizen’s arrest, catching him in the act, and then call the police. Is this suggesting a vigilante unit?