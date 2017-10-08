LETTER: Humewood full of vagrants
DA, your excuses are wearing thin for neglect of PE’s last tourist attraction
Humewood beachfront in recent months has seen a huge influx of vagrants along with their belongings, which are deposited on the side of the pavements.
These consist of numerous plastic bags, bedding, baskets and supermarket trolleys which have not been collected by waste management for the past three months although being supported by ratepayers.
The walk from Kings Beach to Hobie Beach is littered with vagrants high on drugs and alcohol, often approaching people who are walking by. The vagrants are also armed with various objects. They sometimes ride supermarket trolleys for fun at speed.
Trees on the side of pavements serve as latrines.
There is one particular vagrant who has set up permanent camp on Beach Road. He doesn’t move from there, his possessions stacked on the grass verge, using the spot for a lavatory as well, and sits in his own excrement.
Quoting the Ward 2 councillor: “I spoke to the ‘gentleman’ and said that if he is not going to stop doing it, police will remove him in no uncertain terms”.
That was six weeks ago and the “gentleman” is still carrying on with the obscene behaviour undisturbed, disgusting passersby.
In addition, we were advised to do a citizen’s arrest, catching him in the act, and then call the police. Is this suggesting a vigilante unit?
Because of the uncollected rubbish by the waste department, people have started dumping their refuse there as well. Recently Sunday traders joined in, leaving at least nine to 10 bags, which are not collected till Monday lunch time, hence encouraging vermin.
Illegal dumping and obscenity on Beach Road have become the order of the day. More of the same is occurring at the junction of La Roche Drive and Beach Road.
Cattle are also free to wander down all the widths of La Roche Drive to Beach Road and graze on the grass verges day and night. On occasion, police are playing herdsmen clearing Beach Road with a lot of noise at 3am. Rates well spent!
Grass on La Roche Drive is almost a metre high at some places (Cathcart Road) so maybe cows help to keep it tidy.
La Roche Drive by the hotel has also been dug up and left without any hazard warning for some weeks now.
Lots of phone calls and complaints by e-mails have been passed like a boomerang from the Ward 2 DA office to the beach office, the city manager, from there to various executive directors, finally to the mayor’s office (the latter even without acknowledging it) and back where it started without any mention, let alone resolve.
It is time to stop clinging to an illusion and realise that the DA stopped providing services to the beachfront which functioned better under the previous ANC administration. There used to be cleaners doing their job and some visible metro security, even if they were not too effective. All that has now stopped. The city’s last remaining tourist attraction has been abandoned and neglected.