Mkhuseli Jack: Discipline drives cadre’s life

After serving six years of his nine-year sentence on Robben Island for belonging to a banned organisation, Douglas Tyutyu and eight of his co-accused were released from prison on November 9 1970.

They were taken on a long journey by train, to be dumped in pre-selected places in the Eastern Cape, a practice common at the time.

This distribution of political activists and/or released prisoners paid no regard to whether a person had relatives, a place to stay or work opportunities in the chosen area.

Luckily for Tyutyu, the magistrate for Ilinge was a junior official and flatly refused to carry out this instruction on the grounds that he did not have administrative powers to do so.

He wanted the police to produce proof of the banishment order. When they could not do so, he instructed the police to take the prisoners back to Port Elizabeth.

The letters from their relatives showing that they would be welcomed back home was sufficient. This legal administrative bungle victory for the prisoners was short-lived.

Four weeks later, the other three men were rounded up by the police and sent back to Ilinge. Tyutyu escaped because he was attending a family gathering in his rural home.

However, even that respite did not last long, and he was picked up and locked up in police cells to be transferred to Ilinge. He found himself a lawyer who contested his removal.

Fortunately for him, even the Port Elizabeth magistrate decided in his favour.

He was free to stay in the city.

As Tyutyu was crossing one hurdle, new ones were cropping up.

He could not be considered for work as his work permit had expired in the first six months of his incarceration.

He had to battle to obtain a work seeker’s permit, something that was as scarce as gold.

Finding this permit was the most frustrating thing for any black person in those days.

It took him more than six months of being sent from pillar to post before he was granted a temporary permit. On top of all this, he had to report once a week at the Kwazakhele Police Station.

His first job was at Pyott’s biscuit factory in North End. Tyutyu still has a vivid memory of the low salary he was given, and the appalling working conditions he and other workers were subjected to. It was as if his life was starting all over again. The police started gradually to lose interest in him, as he was by now reporting once a month, until the reporting process was totally relaxed.

The relaxation of the restrictions allowed him to look for better paying jobs and his life was fast returning to normality.

Tyutyu’s best break was being employed at Ford in 1980, starting at the engine plant’s paint shop.

Although Tyutyu was pleased with his slow life transformation, his mind was always thinking about his comrades he had left behind.

He was particularly aggrieved by the burial of his friends on Robben Island and at other prisons, far from their ancestral homes.