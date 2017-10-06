Editorial: Keep our beaches safe this summer

With the year-end holiday season fast approaching, the Nelson Mandela Bay tourism industry will be bolstered by news of three of its most pristine beaches achieving Blue Flag status.

While the accolade carries the undoubted value of a trusted stamp of approval for high standards of safety and cleanliness – recognised globally – there comes the responsibility of living up to that promise.

It is no small feat that Humewood Beach is one of only two in the country that have consistently ticked the boxes for the past 17 years, but there needs to be consistent and concerted efforts to avoid any potential threat.

And these are sadly increasingly ever present.

Water safety concerns are uppermost in people’s minds when bringing their families on a coastal holiday – especially if they include young children – but we have to be constantly aware that the provision of security extends largely these days to crime prevention.