Pedro Mzileni: ANC has sold out its wide-ranging intellectual heritage

The ANC was established by a black elite of men and women mostly educated in the Christian missionary schools in the Eastern Cape and tertiary institutions overseas.

Throughout its socio-political and organisational life, it has been a document-based movement characterised by the production of historical papers and great orators who inspired millions of people globally.

One can think of the 1943 Africa Claims document, now encapsulated in the charter of the United Nations; the Programme of Action adopted in 1949 which shifted the rhythm of the anti-apartheid struggle; the 1955 Freedom Charter, which captured the overall oppressed people’s imagination in our land and is the edifice of our constitution and the 2001 Through the Eye of the Needle document which guides the ethical code of public representatives in all public institutions. The list goes on and on and on. On the policy front post-1994, the ANC and its leagues continued with this intellectual tradition of shaping the public discourse on issues such as reconciliation, nation-building, the African renaissance, economic freedom and free education.

From its conference resolutions to public statements made by its collective representatives, the ANC was clear on its ideas.

When it came to the subject of education, the public knew how the ANC characterised it.

When it came to the subject of imperialism, the public knew how the ANC defined its agenda around it.

The ANC correctly diagnosed South Africa’s problems in a concise sequence of poverty, unemployment and inequality, and this became the acceptable description of our challenges across the board.

The intellectual quality of its leadership saw it gain legitimacy, reliability and trustworthiness among people.

Communities saw it as an institution that was a mirror image of their aspirations. It had a pioneering and a towering intellectual heritage. Fast forward to 2017. The ANC cannot complete any conference at any level of its structures without the eruption of violence.

Its democratic leadership elections are riddled with factionalism, vote-buying, gate-keeping and murder.

Its leadership election outcomes are constantly verified by the courts to establish their authenticity.

Its public representatives do not speak on behalf of the people, they speak for themselves and on behalf of an arranged criminal network of externally controlled patronage.

Technical education, political experience, intellectual prowess, community endorsement and administrative urgency are no longer requirements to occupy structures.

In other words, the ANC has been infiltrated by foolhardiness and by crooks, and it has institutionalised these malfunctions.

On a more embarrassing note, the liberation movement established by formally educated men and women is, 105 years later, currently not led by a person and a collective from that intellectual heritage.

The liberation movement has actually become anti-intellectual, characterised by an appointment of a person without education to head the country’s public broadcaster.

The ANC is an organisation that can no longer articulate its own mission clearly: radical economic transformation.

It has even become a taboo assemblage to speak about.