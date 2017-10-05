Letter: SA needs competent leadership

There is considerable political turbulence in South Africa today.

This is essentially due to the political contestation for leadership positions in the ANC in the run-up to its elective conference in December, coupled with the inordinate controversy caused by, inter alia, state capture, and the issues of rampant and endemic corruption that the Jacob Zuma presidency has spawned.

Within the ANC there is unprecedented instability and a real danger of some kind of political implosion.

Furthermore, it must be borne in mind that our political situation has been changing for some time.

This is illustrated by the fact that prior to last year’s local government elections South Africa could have been accurately described as a dominant party state democracy.

This flowed from the fact that the ANC secured 63% of the vote in the local government elections of 2011.

Last year, its support diminished to 53.91%.

The local government election results indicate unequivocally that a change in the political paradigm has occurred.

The results illustrate that the days of ANC hegemony are over and that what is emerging is a system of strong multi-party democracy.

This was accompanied by the ANC’s loss of three important metros and the need for coalition governments in these.

The emergence of a strong multi-party system is due in part to the growth of the DA and the EFF.

In an incisive, bold and thoughtprovoking study, Jakkie Cilliers, an informed political commentator and Institute for Security Studies founder, in his book, Fate of the Nation: 3 Scenarios for South Africa’s Future, categorises and analyses three scenarios:

First, the partial triumph of the so-called traditionalists. This option is the mere continuation of the existing political set-up, based on patronage and corruption, facilitated by an artificial unity and by no split in the ANC, and with Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma elected president of the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa deputy at the December conference, or the other way round.

This would continue to lead us on a downward trend.