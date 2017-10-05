Jonathan Jansen: Need more scientific study

This week three eminent scientists won the Nobel prize for physics for actually observing those ripples in space-time called gravitational waves while another trio of researchers also won the world’s most famous award (the Nobel for physiology or medicine) because of their molecular-level explanations for the body’s circadian rhythm.

Meanwhile in Mzansi, an Indian academic is invited to speak at the University of Cape Town about the decolonisation of science.

CJ Raju made some astounding claims that some of the world’s most famous scientists, like UCT’s George Ellis, dismissed as “pure rubbish”, according to one report.

Some of the fundamental beliefs in the science community, the professor apparently argues, should be replaced by the wisdom of the Indian sages. We have been here before.

When former president Thabo Mbeki questioned the science of immunology – for which he had neither the knowledge nor the qualifications – sycophants lined up to defend open-mindedness, free speech, non-conventional thinking and indigenous wisdom.

Those who pointed out the dangers to women and children of questioning the efficacy of antiretroviral drugs were dismissed as pawns of the pharmaceutical industry or as having been captured (to coin a phrase) by Western science.

When a non-science student challenged scientific conventions such as gravity during a UCT seminar on the decolonisation of science, there were more than a few stalwarts who defended her demand for explanations of how lightning could be summonsed in a rural community to sort out personal enemies.

Why are we so prone to nonsense?

One reason is that we do not have a strong science culture embedded in our communities.

Our school system is dysfunctional and a very small percentage of graduates major in the sciences with even fewer proceeding to senior degrees in mathematics or chemistry or zoology.

Large tracts of rural South Africa is beholden to superstition.

They are still men who believe that sex with a virgin cures Aids and remember that senior politicians – including a minister of health – peddled home-made remedies for serious illnesses.

Small wonder that an unknown couple could convince cabinet, even if momentarily, that applying political makeup to an industrial solvent called Virodene could eliminate a deadly virus in the blood.

The aggrieved are correct. Science is a human enterprise. It is in fact a product of our cultures.

Scientific discoveries and scientific conventions today emerge mainly from nations who have made massive investments in research and development both within universities, but more and more in major private laboratories.