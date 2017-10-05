Editorial: SA fans deserve so much better

National coaches Stuart Baxter and Allister Coetzee are no doubt having sleepless nights heading into two crucial sporting showdowns this weekend.

Unlike their cricket counterparts, who have had it easy against a poor Bangladesh side, Bafana Bafana and the Springboks have been feeling the heat from sports fans and critiques in recent weeks.

Bafana Bafana are on the brink of yet another failed World Cup qualifying campaign.

They have only managed one point from their three group games and need to win their remaining three to have any chance of making the cut for Russia next year.

Embarrassing losses to Cape Verde, first away and then at home, have incensed the country’s passionate fans, and rightly so.