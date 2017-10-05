Editorial: SA fans deserve so much better
National coaches Stuart Baxter and Allister Coetzee are no doubt having sleepless nights heading into two crucial sporting showdowns this weekend.
Unlike their cricket counterparts, who have had it easy against a poor Bangladesh side, Bafana Bafana and the Springboks have been feeling the heat from sports fans and critiques in recent weeks.
Bafana Bafana are on the brink of yet another failed World Cup qualifying campaign.
They have only managed one point from their three group games and need to win their remaining three to have any chance of making the cut for Russia next year.
Embarrassing losses to Cape Verde, first away and then at home, have incensed the country’s passionate fans, and rightly so.
Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte said yesterday he was mystified as to why Bafana Bafana, his opponents for Saturday’s game, had not qualified for major tournaments more often. We have to agree with him. For Baxter, in his second stint as Bafana coach, there is only one option at FNB Stadium and that is to beat group leaders Burkino Faso on Saturday (3pm). If not, he could find himself without a job come next week.
Two hours later, and in the shadow of Table Mountain, the Springboks face the unenviable task of trying to halt the marauding All Blacks at Newlands.
Just how deep the scars are from that 57-0 thrashing in Albany three weeks ago will be there for all to see.
A second draw against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein last week did little to increase their public appeal.
It did not help matters this week when assistant coach Brendan Venter took to Twitter, telling South African fans who demand only victories to “stop watching” the team play. Sports people sometimes forget who their biggest stakeholders are.
Both soccer and rugby supporters deserve much more than what has been dished up in recent months.