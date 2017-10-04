Nwabisa Makunga: Contempt for democracy

It’s 1am on Sunday. Cold and drizzling, the East London beachfront is frenzied. Two large groups of ANC members are standing metres apart on the side of the road. They are singing and chanting. The tension from both sides is palpable.

Between them is the gate of the International Convention Centre where heavily armed public order police form a solid barrier.

They break apart only to allow ambulances to drive out with those injured from the bloody fracas which had unfolded inside the prestigious venue just minutes before.

As each ambulance leaves, the group on the left laments, while those on the right triumphantly shout slogans and jibes which, when summed up, mean “you all brought this on yourselves!”.

Inside the building, the stench of violence is heavy.

Blood spatters on the floor from the door down the passage, scattered bloody papers and shoes all tell of the brutality unleashed when ANC members viciously turned on each other.

In the main hall – the crime scene where all hell broke lose at the stroke of midnight on Saturday – broken chairs all over the floor are a testament to the chaos from which there may be no turning back.

On the stage hangs a massive black, green and yellow banner.

On it, the smiling face of Oliver Tambo and the words: “Let us deepen unity.”

Indeed, disturbing as it was, much of what unfolded at the ANC provincial conference at the weekend was hardly surprising.

Regardless of what led to it, the brawl itself was an expression of an increasingly disturbing culture of violence as a means to resolve political disputes.

Second, like it or not, former chairman Phumulo Masualle’s association with infamous characters like Andile Lungisa, who are deeply embedded in President Jacob Zuma’s empire, was always going to end badly for the premier, regardless of which side of the Zuma divide he himself falls on.