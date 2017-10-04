Nwabisa Makunga: Contempt for democracy
It’s 1am on Sunday. Cold and drizzling, the East London beachfront is frenzied. Two large groups of ANC members are standing metres apart on the side of the road. They are singing and chanting. The tension from both sides is palpable.
Between them is the gate of the International Convention Centre where heavily armed public order police form a solid barrier.
They break apart only to allow ambulances to drive out with those injured from the bloody fracas which had unfolded inside the prestigious venue just minutes before.
As each ambulance leaves, the group on the left laments, while those on the right triumphantly shout slogans and jibes which, when summed up, mean “you all brought this on yourselves!”.
Inside the building, the stench of violence is heavy.
Blood spatters on the floor from the door down the passage, scattered bloody papers and shoes all tell of the brutality unleashed when ANC members viciously turned on each other.
In the main hall – the crime scene where all hell broke lose at the stroke of midnight on Saturday – broken chairs all over the floor are a testament to the chaos from which there may be no turning back.
On the stage hangs a massive black, green and yellow banner.
On it, the smiling face of Oliver Tambo and the words: “Let us deepen unity.”
Indeed, disturbing as it was, much of what unfolded at the ANC provincial conference at the weekend was hardly surprising.
Regardless of what led to it, the brawl itself was an expression of an increasingly disturbing culture of violence as a means to resolve political disputes.
Second, like it or not, former chairman Phumulo Masualle’s association with infamous characters like Andile Lungisa, who are deeply embedded in President Jacob Zuma’s empire, was always going to end badly for the premier, regardless of which side of the Zuma divide he himself falls on.
Third, the election of Oscar Mabuyane as provincial chairperson, although disputed by his rivals, was perhaps to be expected.
His campaign – at least publicly – appealed to those who believe that under Masualle, the ANC, and by extension government, had been ineffective as a vehicle for significant societal change.
Of course you may argue that because Mabuyane had also been Masualle’s right hand man for eight years, he should also shoulder some of the blame for the mess that is our province. I agree. Whether Mabuyane will usher in a favourable chapter in the politics of this province will depend on the leadership choices he and his team will make from here on. But there’s one thing for sure. The firebrand from Engcobo faces what is arguably the toughest four years of his political career so far.
He may have won the majority of votes in the conference, but the number of people who rejected him – and those who share similar views – is too significant for him to ignore.
Some of them, like MECs Mlibo Qoboshiyane and Sakhumzi Somyo, occupy crucial seats in government.
How Mabuyane manages the fraught divisions between these leaders and the party that deployed them will set the tone for his tenure as leader of the ANC in its second biggest province.
How he navigates the dynamics of the Eastern Cape’s sociopolitical landscape in the context of a difficult national picture will determine, to a degree, whether this province will remain at the bottom of the national agenda as it did under Masualle.
Perhaps the most important aspect of this conference is the troubling warning it sends to all of us about the rise in the resistance to democratic processes.
Much of the clashes by conference delegates stemmed from the belief that one faction had sabotaged another to ensure a predetermined outcome of the election.
Real or perceived, this is important.
It shows a desperation, driven by a normalised culture of patronage, to win at all cost, to secure state resources available to the ANC as a governing party.
The conference was the most glaring display of the contempt many of its members have for the principle of democracy.
The question we must then ask is this: when the ANC faces the possibility of being dislodged from power, be it in 2019 or beyond, how far will it go to hold on to what has become the supreme basis of its very democratic existence?