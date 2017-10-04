Letter: Adopt Mabuyane’s humble demeanour
I congratulate the newly elected ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) led by comrade Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane.
I call on the new leaders of our province to reflect their leader.
Mabuyane is a unifying figure, a selfless and humble leader.
The new PEC must not grow big heads and must be humble.
They must be totally different from the previous PEC, of which some were distanced from the people.
The ANC in this province needs humble leaders who are connected to the people and who will unite all ANC members. No one must be above the ANC and its people.
Events of crippling ill-discipline we observed during this past weekend’s eighth Eastern Cape provincial elective conference must never happen again.
These new leaders have a responsibility to unite this glorious movement and indeed collectively craft a way forward that will ensure that the Eastern Cape occupies its long-standing leadership status in national politics.
While uniting the ANC in this province it must never elude us that forces of counter-revolution remain active, and are waiting in the wings to pounce and destroy this ANC.
No amount of crippling ill-discipline must stop this new leadership in uniting ANC people. Those in government tasked with service delivery must be committed and reflect the newly elected PEC.
We on the ground must also assist this new leadership in cleaning up rotten potatoes that are in government, more especially useless heads of our departments, chief executives of our state-owned enterprises, municipal managers and chief directors of our departments.
We must assist this new PEC in ensuring that the ANC’s better life for all promise is true.
There is no place in this province for looters, selfish and arrogant officials.