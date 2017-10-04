Letter: Adopt Mabuyane’s humble demeanour

I congratulate the newly elected ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) led by comrade Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane.

I call on the new leaders of our province to reflect their leader.

Mabuyane is a unifying figure, a selfless and humble leader.

The new PEC must not grow big heads and must be humble.

They must be totally different from the previous PEC, of which some were distanced from the people.

The ANC in this province needs humble leaders who are connected to the people and who will unite all ANC members. No one must be above the ANC and its people.

Events of crippling ill-discipline we observed during this past weekend’s eighth Eastern Cape provincial elective conference must never happen again.