Editorial: Students must feel safe at NMU

Nelson Mandela University students gave the victims of crime on campus a strong voice yesterday when they took to the streets to protest the violent attack on two of their classmates the night before.

Thanks to one of the young women managing to send a heart-wrenching post out on social media, members of the student body were able to share the news even before most of the city had woken up yesterday morning.

By midday, CCTV pictures of the suspect had been circulated to thousands on social media. Whether or not this man is the attacker remains to be investigated but, at the very least, police have been provided with an extra few thousand pairs of eyes to help them track down the alleged rapist.

What has made this attack so visceral, however, is that it unfolded almost before our eyes. We have images of the possible attacker, we have the voice of one of the young victims – it is almost like watching a film.

Except that this is not fiction, it is real life and the lives of two young women have now been blighted by rape, robbery and assault.

We should not be shocked that NMU students are protesting.