Editorial: Fuel price hikes affect everyone

The first Wednesday of each month is the day motorists rush to the petrol pumps or, if the price has risen, have queued at the pumps the previous night.

However, while the price of both petrol and diesel goes up tonight at midnight, tomorrow’s pain at the petrol pumps is only the start.

The Automobile Association (AA) predicted last week fuel prices would go up, given a recovery in international oil prices and a weakening rand in South Africa. These two factors in tandem do not bode well for inflation.

Unfortunately, although the petrol price is influenced far less by domestic affairs than international affairs, it is the local consumer who will have to shoulder the burden of any increase.

We certainly can sympathise with the farmers who say they are squeezed between two unpleasant realities: the supermarkets want the agricultural sector to supply its produce at a lower price but its input costs now go up due to the increased cost of transport.

The price farmers pay for getting their goods to market is influenced by the price of petrol. After all, we live in a large country which is highly dependent on transporting goods by road.