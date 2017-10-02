Justice Malala: Comrades letting ANC fall

On March 12 this year President Jacob Zuma showed his comrades on the ANC’s national executive committee the finger – and they did nothing about it.

Their lack of action then and over the past 10 years of his numerous transgressions has now come back to bite them as Zuma and his faction of the party run amok and destroy their 105-year-old organisation.

In the weeks before Sunday March 12, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe had repeatedly warned provincial executive committee member and former ANC Youth League deputy leader Andile Lungisa that the party’s rules explicitly prohibited leaders serving in the party’s provincial executive committees from contesting positions in lower structures.

Despite these warnings, verbally and in writing, Lungisa stood for and won the ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay region’s chairmanship. He broke his party’s own rules. Zuma, the custodian of the ANC’s constitution, knew the rule very well.

He was present when it was adopted in Mangaung in December 2012.

Yet, on the afternoon of March 12, Zuma hurriedly got into a chartered plane in Pretoria and rushed to Nelson Mandela Bay just hours after Lungisa was elected.

He did not come to reprimand the man for breaking the rules. He came to praise him. Zuma told Lungisa and delegates to the conference that the ancestors agreed with his election and the will of the people should be respected.

He said the majority had spoken and “ours is to take that decision and make it ours”.

The ANC’s other top five leaders later kicked Lungisa out of the position, but did not reprimand Zuma.

Well, Zuma and his faction are at it again.

This weekend, Lungisa and pro-Zuma ANC members repeatedly disrupted proceedings at the party’s Eastern Cape conference.

After three days with no visible movement towards the discussion of policy or election of leadership, fights over delegates’ credentials erupted.

By yesterday morning we knew eight were injured, stun grenades had been used and the conference had descended into a shambles.

The pro-Zuma faction had collapsed the conference in a bid to block a new leadership that supports the ascension to presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa from seeing the light of day.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, where the pro-Zuma provincial executive has been declared unlawful by the courts, Zuma has been fighting tooth and nail to ensure this illegitimate leadership stays in power.