Chuck Stephens: State capture also on a local level

At the top levels of government, state capture is bad enough.

But when it penetrates right down to the state institutions that ordinary citizens have to deal with on an everyday basis, then it gets really pathetic.

We may read about high officials in the executive branch of government getting away with murder (well, OK, rape, kickbacks and wasting public funds); chief executives of state enterprises who get exorbitant retirement packages; government ministers who go on spending sprees in foreign cities while away on state visits and even that whole institutions like the NPA that have been captured (it’s not a case of centre-rot with them, but that the whole tree has fallen over because of the rot).

But these are far-away vignettes of the rich and famous.

What about when you go into the police station to lay a charge for malicious damage to your own property?

Someone poured acid into your car’s radiator, and it plugged the radiator and also penetrated into the combustion chambers, destroying hoses and gaskets on the way in?

You find that the police refuse to even open a case. Then you find out later that one of your tenants, facing eviction, is a relative of someone you are in dispute litigation with. You connect the dots.

There is a “protection racket” that reaches right into the local SAPS precinct.

Or what about when you do succeed in opening a case, and you receive a text message the next day with a case number and the following day with the name of an investigating officer.

He never phones you and you politely wait to let him investigate.

Then after a week, you call him and make an appointment to meet in his office.

There he closes his eyes and basically sleeps through the interview.

Two months later, you haven’t heard anything, so you meet the station commander to complain.

She gets back to you, saying that the case was never investigated, because the investigating officer discussed it with the prosecutors at the magistrate’s court and they “withdrew” the case.

No one told you. No one told your attorney.

But there was no investigation of the crime at all.

This is what the SACC’s Unburdening Panel meant when it said that we were only inches from becoming a “mafia state”.

Mafias are composed of criminals, but don’t be so naïve as to think that “criminals” are the opposite of “law enforcement”. Plenty of policemen and women are enlisted by these crime syndicates. They pay well.

What about when you get stopped for speeding? The officer hints broadly that you could be facing a huge fine, but then adds that he is hungry.

So you give him a R100 note and he lets you proceed. It happens all the time. This is state capture. The fiscus is losing revenue because the SAPS has been captured by criminal elements – wearing police uniforms.

What about the teacher who gives a detention to some pretty pupil once a week or so?

In exchange for a sexual “favour” he then relents.