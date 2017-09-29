Mkhuseli Jack: Epitome of dedicated cadre

Douglas Tyutyu is a crystal-clear mirror of a person who was born to do good for a long time, and expected no rewards or awards for his answer to national duty.

He is one of the last surviving brave patriots who embodied the calibre of ANC activists of the early 1950s.

He was pulled into the struggle for a principled mission, that is to liberate his country.

As one of the most respected individuals who fought against apartheid, listening to him is one of the greatest gifts bestowed upon me since the dawn of our freedom.

The man exudes all the attributes that uMkhonto Wesizwe required from its underground operative: discipline, honesty and courage.

I was always curious as to why Chris Hani dubbed him “the Che Guevara of our army’s urban guerilla warfare”.

Tokyo Sexwale described Tyutyu as one of the “most gallant and loyal cadres of the movement”.

Sexwale, who himself was sentenced to 18 years on Robben Island, told me he had met Tyutyu during his second stint in that prison.

Tyutyu was born in the barren, semi-rural town of Whittlesea, in the Eastern Cape.

The struggles of his peasant parents to make a decent living in the area designated for black people was a bitter pill to swallow for the then young Tyutyu.

He could not get his mind around the fact that all the good and fertile grazing and agricultural land was for white farmers.

It was those environmental realities that opened his eyes to the evils of racial discrimination.

Like all amaXhosa young boys, who were told to work hard and to provide for their families, he accepted the responsibility of uplifting his household, society and community.

He wanted to go to work in the gold and diamond mines in the then Transvaal and Orange Free State provinces.

He, being the youngest of his three brothers and one sister, wanted to do his bit.

His ambitions were quickly curtailed when he could not make the height and weight criteria to qualify to enlist as a migrant worker.