Mkhuseli Jack: Epitome of dedicated cadre

Douglas Tyutyu is a crystal-clear mirror of a person who was born to do good for a long time, and expected no rewards or awards for his answer to national duty.
He is one of the last surviving brave patriots who embodied the calibre of ANC activists of the early 1950s.
He was pulled into the struggle for a principled mission, that is to liberate his country.
As one of the most respected individuals who fought against apartheid, listening to him is one of the greatest gifts bestowed upon me since the dawn of our freedom.
The man exudes all the attributes that uMkhonto Wesizwe required from its underground operative: discipline, honesty and courage.
I was always curious as to why Chris Hani dubbed him “the Che Guevara of our army’s urban guerilla warfare”.
Tokyo Sexwale described Tyutyu as one of the “most gallant and loyal cadres of the movement”.
Sexwale, who himself was sentenced to 18 years on Robben Island, told me he had met Tyutyu during his second stint in that prison.
Tyutyu was born in the barren, semi-rural town of Whittlesea, in the Eastern Cape.
The struggles of his peasant parents to make a decent living in the area designated for black people was a bitter pill to swallow for the then young Tyutyu.
He could not get his mind around the fact that all the good and fertile grazing and agricultural land was for white farmers.
It was those environmental realities that opened his eyes to the evils of racial discrimination.
Like all amaXhosa young boys, who were told to work hard and to provide for their families, he accepted the responsibility of uplifting his household, society and community.
He wanted to go to work in the gold and diamond mines in the then Transvaal and Orange Free State provinces.
He, being the youngest of his three brothers and one sister, wanted to do his bit.
His ambitions were quickly curtailed when he could not make the height and weight criteria to qualify to enlist as a migrant worker.
He cast his eyes on Cape Town, but even that avenue was closed to him due to the tightness of the pass law enforcement.
He was advised that Port Elizabeth was a realistic and workable option.
He landed in Port Elizabeth in 1951, just months before the Defiance Campaign of 1952.
He squatted in the Korsten area, before he was forcibly removed in 1956 when coloured and blacks were separated under the Group Areas Act, with the rest of other black people, to Kwazakhele, a newly established township.
Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage were hives of political activities at that time.
He joined other young ANC volunteers to distribute political pamphlets and pass messages, among other activities assigned to young people at the time.
The 82-year-old veteran says that in those days they had “realistic hopes that apartheid was going to cave in”.
Tyutyu speaks glowingly about their leadership of the time, as being rock solid.
Those leaders included Dr James Njongwe, who was the leading figure of the ANC in the area.
He was a familiar face in all the political rallies, marches and defiance actions of the time.
Njongwe was known for his political oratory in public meetings.
Other influential figures in those early days included treason trialist Simon Mkaliphi, Joseph Jack, John Mtati, A M Matikinca and many other ANC heavyweights.
He was influenced by words and deeds of great leaders of his era and before.
He went deeper and deeper into the Congress politics.
He was fascinated by the history and struggles of oppressed people all over the world.
After the Sharpeville Massacre of 1961, all political organisations were banned.
Many leaders were either banned or imprisoned.
Tyutyu was one of those who worked in the Port Elizabeth area as a clandestinely underground operative.
The police finally nailed him in 1964 and he was sentenced to nine years on Robben Island together with 10 others.
While on the island, Griffiths Mxenge, a prisoner himself, was running a “legal practice” under the noses of the prison guards, making numerous court appeals against what he deemed were unfair trials.
Tyutyu, together with eight of his fellow prisoners, was released in 1970, on the successful appeal by the sharp-minded human rights lawyer Mxenge.
Unfortunately two of his co-accused died before Mxenge succeeded in freeing them, something that saddens and pains this hardened soldier to this day.
