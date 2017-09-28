Jonathan Jansen: Teaching a complex thing

It took me two weeks to prepare an hour-long lesson on the subject of refraction for Grade 8 science pupils in a rural township school outside Worcester. Two weeks. Although I have a Bachelor of Science degree, I had not taught high school science for a long time and my training was really to teach senior biology or what they call the “life sciences” these days.

How did I end up with this challenging assignment? I was critical of the teaching of five mainly young teachers in this new township school.

Having briefly observed their Grade 8 classrooms, I saw little passion for the subject, almost no evidence of enthusiasm for teaching and little sense that the pupils were leaping out of their seats in response to what was happening inside these sedate classrooms.

Having shared my criticisms in the debriefing session, the teachers instructed me: “Okay, so you think we can’t teach? Why don’t you come and give a model lesson?” Fair enough. But I soon realised this was a major task. I read books on refraction. I consulted expert teachers of Grade 8 science.

I collected equipment for experiments on refraction. I prepared a multimedia presentation on the subject.

I redesigned the teaching plan at least nine times until I was sure that the content matched the context, that the mode of delivery fitted the time of day (early afternoon teaching requires a very different energy than early morning instruction) and that the starting point for teaching refraction was based on clear assumptions about what the pupils already knew.

This is a complex thing, teaching.

And I had built-in contingency plans if anything went wrong – what if the ray box would not switch on at the last minute?

After playing the booming song Ice Ice Baby – to which the pupils were invited to dance – I asked whether Vanilla Ice was right in his lyrics, “Turn off the light and I’ll glow”? Clearly this made no sense. But it raises the question – how do we see things around us?

Light travels from the object into the eye, concluded the discussion.

It did not take long to convince the pupils with a simple demonstration using a ray box that light travels through the air in a straight line.

Until they put various glass blocks and lenses in front of the ray of light and then it bent.

Refraction. This is the key learning – light bends.

Quickly I realised that these were second or third language English pupils.

So to say light is distorted or that light bends because the density of water is greater than that of air means that the science lesson is now also an English lesson – distortion and density are big words that require attention.