Gary Koekemoer: SA must hold farmers sacred

What is it that’s sacred to South Africans?

You know – those things we hold dear as a country and that nobody should mess with?

Top of the “it’s so obvious it hurts” priority list – after the sanctity of life itself – must surely be looking after those things that make human life possible: air, water, food, shelter and sleep.

Should farmers be on that list? If we wish to survive, absolutely!

You can last about four minutes without oxygen, two to three days without water, but after about three weeks without food, your body begins to eat itself in a last-ditch attempt to live.

Without food we die! Without growers of food to sow, grow, reap, cut, dice and shrink-wrap the food onto our shelves, we die!

Our modern, city-bound lifestyles leave the majority of us with no other means to fend for ourselves.

But this is about more than simply survival: the growing of (surplus) food is fundamental to any economy.

Our economic value chain starts when the farmer exchanges his or her eggs for someone else’s bacon, so farmers are indispensable to any country.

Yet, by some accounts, it seems we’re beginning to eat ourselves.

South African farmers are being killed at such a rate that they could easily be listed next to rhinos and elephants on the endangered species list.

Data on farm murders isn’t exact, due to how incidents on farms are reported, defined and recorded by the South African Police Services (SAPS) and others.

But data is available from those speaking out on behalf of farmers, such as Afriforum and the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU).

Afriforum asserts that in the last year – from April 2016 to March 2017 – there were 357 farm attacks, resulting in 74 murders.

TAU asserts that in the 27-year period from 1990-2017 there have been a total of 4 266 attacks on farms, resulting in 1 888 murders, of which farmers (1 218) are the main victims, followed by immediate family/spouses (498) and farmworkers (148).

According to TAU data, murders peaked in 2002 (119) and 2004 (115), and the most attacks happened in 2016 (369) and 2015 (318).

In an incident in March this year, a woman victim – over a period of six hours – was burnt with an iron, had a bag pulled over her head to smother her, had her feet impaled with an electric drill and her attackers allegedly threatened to cut off her legs with a grinding machine.

Horrific, barbaric – behaviour totally devoid of any humanity.

It appears that the farmers’ vehicles (in 84 cases – 24%) and their firearms (69 cases – 19%) are the main focus of attacks.

It’s a small (and empty) mercy that only 13 incidents involved torture, and only six of the cases involved a woman being raped (as per public reports, although the actual figure could be higher).

It’s not as if our killing fields haven’t received attention.

Steve Hofmeyr leads the “white-genocide” choir supported by a strong social media echo chamber.

Afriforum and TAU regularly raise the matter both publicly and with various government bodies.

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has had three rounds of public engagements and subsequently issued a report each time (2003, 2008, and 2015) highlighting the need for a holistic response to criminal behaviour.