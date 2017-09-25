Letter: Heritage Month now way of life
In the current western (and mostly urban) South Africa we all live in, there seems to be an increasing search for what is or was authentically African before western civilisation took over. Further, black South Africans are finding ways to assimilate African ways of being into their daily western living.
I recently went to the Mpondo kingdom, where the annual Mpondo festival was held. Traditional chiefs and kings with their entourage of advisers, chiefs and clans made their way to a festival of traditional dance, music, fashion and praise singing held at eNtabankulu.
On the outside the whole experience might seem like a waste of eating meat and drinking beer, but underneath it lies quite a disciplined civilisation, with its flaws, of course. It remains deeply patriarchal and very gender-specific.
Women cook while men wait to be served. Interestingly though, it’s the men who ensure that women sleep inside the house while they sleep in cars. They even organise mattresses and bedding for women to sleep on if the premises do not have adequate bedding and sanitation.
But houses in rural areas are becoming more like hotels by the day, even superseding the comfort of houses in urban areas. To the landowners’ benefit, they do not even pay rates and taxes, allowing them to live in modern spaces
People are building houses with expensive furniture and toilets inside the premises, making them extremely comfortable after a day of traditional activities. My friends and I slept in a house with threaded cotton sheets, laminated floors, running water and electricity while watching sheep and cows being herded.
One can easily flow between the worlds of western comfort and culture. Going to (and living in) rural areas is slowly becoming more than a Heritage Month excursion. It is slowly becoming similar to the world in which urbanites are living, but with the benefit of cultural civilisation around them.
This is especially seen during Heritage Month when the majority of South Africans will flock there, taking selfies in traditional regalia, eating lots of meat and professing to love our culture. Whether this short-lived experience in a westernised South Africa is authentic or not remains to be seen.
Heritage Month is not only a reminder of traditional Africa where one has to travel long distances to experience it. It is slowly becoming a way of life. In the Eastern Cape, Mpondoland is leading the way in living in two worlds between western civilisation and traditional Africa.