Letter: Heritage Month now way of life

In the current western (and mostly urban) South Africa we all live in, there seems to be an increasing search for what is or was authentically African before western civilisation took over. Further, black South Africans are finding ways to assimilate African ways of being into their daily western living.

I recently went to the Mpondo kingdom, where the annual Mpondo festival was held. Traditional chiefs and kings with their entourage of advisers, chiefs and clans made their way to a festival of traditional dance, music, fashion and praise singing held at eNtabankulu.

On the outside the whole experience might seem like a waste of eating meat and drinking beer, but underneath it lies quite a disciplined civilisation, with its flaws, of course. It remains deeply patriarchal and very gender-specific.

Women cook while men wait to be served. Interestingly though, it’s the men who ensure that women sleep inside the house while they sleep in cars. They even organise mattresses and bedding for women to sleep on if the premises do not have adequate bedding and sanitation.