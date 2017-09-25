Letter: Give DA-led coalition a chance

The DA coalition takes over the administration of the metro and are expected to wave a magic wand to correct the ills of 23 years of maladministration. The metro is a massive undertaking that will take years to correct.

We have had 23 years of maladministration by the ANC, large-scale corruption and very little or no investment in ensuring that the massive infrastructure in the metro was maintained.

I am really amused with the moans and groans in The Herald about the DA-led coalition in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

The basics and fundamentals of good governance are being sorted out so that going forward the business of providing services to the citizens of the metro will be done on an ethical basis.

Yes, it is going to cost us more than Cape Town to get the mess sorted out. It look the DA-led coalition in Cape Town how many years to fix the mess left by the ANC and get them to the situation that they are now in, a world-class city that attracts tourism and investments?

I am not saying I don’t get annoyed with mayor Athol Trollip’s lack of tact when handling sensitive issues with the voting public, but I am sure he and his team will do a great job in turning the metro around for the benefit of all its citizens.

Give the DA-led coalition the opportunity to perform on our behalf. The alternative is back to square one with the ANC abusing us.