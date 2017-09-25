Editorial: How do we stop barbaric attacks?

The monstrous rape attack on two small children in an indigent Port Elizabeth neighbourhood evokes both deep anguish and anger.

It is inconceivable such evil should lurk on our streets that two little girls playing near their homes in the late afternoon should be able to be snatched away and subjected to horrors that defy comprehension.

Both brutally raped, the slightly older six-year-old victim was also viciously stabbed and beaten and then tossed in among the rubbish of a dumpsite like a broken rag doll. It is a miracle she is alive. Even the police say the child appeared lifeless and that she could easily have been missed in the rubble as they and an entire community searched for her and her five-year-old friend throughout the night.

Fortunately a suspect has been arrested – and we can only hope the wheels of justice not only spin swiftly but that they also carry the full weight of retribution which matches the barbarity of the crime.

But of course that, tragically, will be of little relevance or help to the two victims whose lives have been irrevocably torn apart and whose nightmares we cannot even begin to imagine.

It is therefore imperative they are afforded specialised counselling and that crucially, it is sustained for as long as it is needed if it is to offer some degree of repair to minds and bodies damaged at such a young age. For them and their families it will be a long journey.