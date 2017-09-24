Letter: Another mast up for approval

Thank you Weekend Post for making the public aware of the cell mast in the NG Kerk bell tower in Bramhope Road, Westering. We’d like to let everyone know that another cellphone tower is up for approval by council. It is to be erected on the site of the Bamboo Snacks building in Mandarin Street, Morningside.

Like the cell mast at the NG Kerk, it is controversial as residents clustered around this would-be tower are cancer patients in remission.

We have been notified that this application for this free-standing cellular base station is now at the municipality’s town planning division. How it has progressed this far and bypassed council’s legal requirements, is a mystery.

Simple facts like the personal name of the trust applicant is inconsistent, the residential address is wrong, and ERF 3703 is located simultaneously at both 7 Mandarin Street, Morningside, and Walter Road (the nearest Walter Road is in Charlo).

More importantly, two crucial facts are missing: the name of the cellphone company leasing this land from the Y Chantson Family Trust (the Chantsons own the Bamboo Snacks takeaways and building) and the exact placement of this tower on ERF 3703.

When queried, the municipality says the application must name the cellphone company as a first step. It fails to understand why this has occurred. According to council’s policy and guidelines for the erection of telecommunication infrastructure approved in 2003, existing service providers must provide an estimate of the number and approximate location of masts anticipated within the next five years with each new application. This has not been included.

We are anxious over where this tower is to be placed. The middleman negotiating the deal between applicant Yendley Chantson and the cellphone company is Etienne Terblanche (in Graaff-Reinet) of Warren Petterson Planning.

Upon investigation, we discover there is no cellphone company named because none has been identified as yet. A company called ATC South Africa Wireless Infrastructure scouts out potential cell tower sites and markets them to cellphone companies. In other words, there is no pre-existing demand. An artificial demand is being created.

If Warren Petterson, the applicant and the cellphone companies intend to shift the goalposts by changing the tower height, placement and land size to be used after council approval is obtained, it would indicate an intention to deceive and be a violation of our rights.