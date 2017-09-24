Letter: Another mast up for approval
Thank you Weekend Post for making the public aware of the cell mast in the NG Kerk bell tower in Bramhope Road, Westering. We’d like to let everyone know that another cellphone tower is up for approval by council. It is to be erected on the site of the Bamboo Snacks building in Mandarin Street, Morningside.
Like the cell mast at the NG Kerk, it is controversial as residents clustered around this would-be tower are cancer patients in remission.
We have been notified that this application for this free-standing cellular base station is now at the municipality’s town planning division. How it has progressed this far and bypassed council’s legal requirements, is a mystery.
Simple facts like the personal name of the trust applicant is inconsistent, the residential address is wrong, and ERF 3703 is located simultaneously at both 7 Mandarin Street, Morningside, and Walter Road (the nearest Walter Road is in Charlo).
More importantly, two crucial facts are missing: the name of the cellphone company leasing this land from the Y Chantson Family Trust (the Chantsons own the Bamboo Snacks takeaways and building) and the exact placement of this tower on ERF 3703.
When queried, the municipality says the application must name the cellphone company as a first step. It fails to understand why this has occurred. According to council’s policy and guidelines for the erection of telecommunication infrastructure approved in 2003, existing service providers must provide an estimate of the number and approximate location of masts anticipated within the next five years with each new application. This has not been included.
We are anxious over where this tower is to be placed. The middleman negotiating the deal between applicant Yendley Chantson and the cellphone company is Etienne Terblanche (in Graaff-Reinet) of Warren Petterson Planning.
Upon investigation, we discover there is no cellphone company named because none has been identified as yet. A company called ATC South Africa Wireless Infrastructure scouts out potential cell tower sites and markets them to cellphone companies. In other words, there is no pre-existing demand. An artificial demand is being created.
If Warren Petterson, the applicant and the cellphone companies intend to shift the goalposts by changing the tower height, placement and land size to be used after council approval is obtained, it would indicate an intention to deceive and be a violation of our rights.
Ward councillor Sharlene Davids has claimed this is just a “small mast”. But it is 25m high, which is eight to nine storeys.
Yet the application states: “The R102 passes the site in close proximity and high volumes of residents, farmers, commercial trucks, tourists and commuters travel on this route on a daily basis. The area can be defined as a high-density area as there’s a lot of townhouses to the south and east of the proposed base station and there is a huge demand by cellular users in this area.”
We can’t recognise our area from the above. As for the townhouses (Graconder) across the road, they’ve filed a petition and letters of objection opposing this tower. The Chantsons could have done the honourable thing by sounding out the community’s feelings on this before it gave land consent to ATC in May last year.
Architect and community resident Marshall SK Lee says, “The Bamboo Snacks building is such a small, negligible strip of shops that business counts for nil against the rest of the suburb that is residential”.
Warren Peterson further misleads decision-makers by including an outdated May 2006 fact sheet from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to promote its case.
Included too is a report, dated June 2015, by L L du Toit of the Department of Health who makes a totally irresponsible and false statement like: “In considering the environmental impact of any particular base station,” local and other authorities “do not need to and should not attempt, from a public health point of view, to set any restrictions with respect to parameters such as distance to the mast, duration of exposure, height of the mast, etc”.
All of this fails to mention that in 2011, the WHO has finally updated its stance and classified radiofrequency’s electromagnetic fields as a Group 2B, which is possibly carcinogenic to humans.