Mkhuseli Jack: Wake up and shape up, Africa

The commemorations of both Onkgopotse Tiro and Bantu Steven Biko this year have revived Thabo Mbeki’s concept of African Renaissance.

That is the case, whether by default or design. This vision of the continent and of our country was buried at the end of the ANC Polokwane Conference of 2007.

The recent speeches delivered on various platforms, and in different provinces, carried one message – that is, Africa’s leadership must wake up and shape up. The time to lament the ravages caused by colonialists years ago must come to an end. If Africa wishes to shed its stigma of being a third-world, underdeveloped and backward-marching continent, people must embrace the concept of African Renaissance. Africa must strive for self-reliance and fight for its rightful place among nations. That has to be achieved through our own sweat and efforts, not by hoping for the benevolence of our past tormentors. The preaching of Africa’s self-reliance comes in our country at a time when the national discourse is enmeshed in debates on the demand of the Fees Must Fall campaign, Save South Africa calls for the decolonisation of our educational system and an end to state capture. The nation has, at long last, realised that the aforementioned trappings are a stumbling block for economic development and political independence. Mbeki’s foreign policy was characterised by his vision of an African Renaissance. The objective was to encourage South Africans to embrace an African identity and it sought to promote the continent’s political, economic and social renewal. In his thought, he did not seek to isolate the continent from the family of nations; he wanted us to be integrated on our terms into global affairs. Mbeki was appealing to his African peers to adjust their political systems to their own unique needs and conditions. He rejected the notion that representation and accountability were Western principles, not suitable for our continent. Kenyan-born academic Patrick Lumumba said that when history is “correctly written”, South Africans will “apologise to Mbeki” one day.

According to this scholar, Mbeki was one of the most talented and exceptional sons of the African soil. He was affirming the assertion that Mbeki was set on a plan to restore Africa’s place among the nations of the world through development, not through shouting self-pitying insults to hostile sponsors and donors. Mbeki believed, like all previous proud African leaders, that Africa had to lift herself up. The responsibility of developing our continent is rested on the shoulders of African people, wherever they are in the world. For Africa’s forward march, the narration of a sad history is going to contribute nothing to the continent’s socioeconomic development. The impact of colonialism, racism and many other ills brought upon the continent of Africa by colonial powers is known to everyone. There is no dispute about that. The dispute is about the wisdom of the continuous broadcasting of the powers of our erstwhile conquerors, though, in effect, they died a long time ago. Such a repeat of history could have a defeatist effect on our people; instead, extolling the deeds of African warriors, and using that influence, would lift the nation’s self-confidence. The colonial pioneers are dead and buried and will never come back to rectify the damage they did. That responsibility is on the shoulders of our people and leaders. African leaders must design ways and means to extricate the continent from the trappings of colonialism, instead of harping on about the past that is of no practical value to our current needs. African leaders, intellectuals, academics and social scientists could lift the spirits of our continent and country if they were to resurrect, revive and embrace the now-buried African Renaissance propagated by the Thabo Mbeki presidency. Mbeki, like all of us, is well aware of the ravages caused by the legacy of colonialism. This quote proves that: “One cannot say that the colonialists had no positive effect on Africa, but the reality is that colonisation created much frustration in the lives of Africans. In order to perpetuate their imperial and colonial domination over the peoples of Africa, the colonisers worked to enslave the African mind and to destroy the African soul.” According to Mbeki, Pan Africanism became the potent weapon for Africans to wrestle themselves from the bondages of colonialism. Mbeki was agitating for cancellation of Africa’s foreign debt. Debt-free nations can determine their futures; foreign debt is the new tool of national enslavement. Africa’s leaders can only talk in equal terms if they are debt-free. Some honest criticism of the African Renaissance was levelled against Mbeki’s advocacy of the concept. People like Adekeye Adebajo pointed to the fact that mostly it was only canvassed among business, civil society leaders and cultural activists inside South Africa, and not broadened to the whole continent and diaspora. Maybe Lumumba is addressing himself to our directionless populist thinking when he says: “We are the third world not because the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, but because we have engaged the reverse gear and are moving with jetlike speed in the wrong direction – we must change this by rolling up our sleeves and working for the growth of our country.”