Letter: Trollip is crucifying Bay ratepayers

I must agree with “Buckling under pressure” (September 20).

Mr Trollip, you have not taken into consideration that we are living in an economy that has been destroyed by the ANC.

For the next 10 years at a minimum, all local people face the prospect of a diminishing income.

As an example, my annual household income will not equal one month’s salary which you merrily dance home with. Yet you have seen fit to more than double the rates on my property.

Real property values have diminished.