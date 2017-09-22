Letter: Trollip is crucifying Bay ratepayers
I must agree with “Buckling under pressure” (September 20).
Mr Trollip, you have not taken into consideration that we are living in an economy that has been destroyed by the ANC.
For the next 10 years at a minimum, all local people face the prospect of a diminishing income.
As an example, my annual household income will not equal one month’s salary which you merrily dance home with. Yet you have seen fit to more than double the rates on my property.
Real property values have diminished.
I would prefer if the ANC came back and stole the money for parties and their own use again. At least they were mindful of crucifying the ratepayers.
Also, I am very aggrieved by the Richmond Hill SRA which is robbing our residents under the guise of providing services.
These services should be provided from our rates bill in any case. Your local ward councillor seems uninterested in my previous applications to him.
-Buckling too (name withheld), Central, PE