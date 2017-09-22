Editorial: Battle for control of Southern Kings

A part from their on-field struggles, the Southern Kings have also not had matters go their own way off the field.

Only 3 100 fans watched their first Pro14 home game against Leinster last week, and yesterday EP Rugby president Andre Rademan issued a statement pleading with fans to support the team against Zebre tomorrow night.

The appeal came after The Herald published a story this week about the Rugby Transformation Coalition (RTC) calling for a boycott of Southern Kings matches until Saru hands back control of the franchise to EP Rugby.

Rademan’s release went on to say that media reports were “exaggerated”.

Ironic, then, that Rademan admits in the same statement that they needed “a mature and calculated meeting of minds” after the reports “to find a newfound commitment to a unified front”.

It is clear there has been unhappiness behind the scenes at EP Rugby, and The Herald is encouraged that the “exaggerated” report gave the involved parties a chance to iron out their obvious differences.

RTC spokesman Qondakele Sompondo said earlier this week the boycott call was made because Saru was in breach of its own constitution by continuing to run the affairs of the union, thereby creating two centres of power in the province.