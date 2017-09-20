Nwabisa Makunga: ANC all smoke and mirrors

Brace yourself. For the next three months your local church, depending on who leads it, may at times welcome some prominent visitors dressed in black, green and gold.

As we edge closer to December, the ANC’s leadership race will play itself out in church pews as it does in its branches.

We’ve seen this many times before. The practice goes back some 105 years.

Only this time, the stakes are much higher.

The party faces its toughest leadership battle in decades.

Despite what its leaders profess in public, they too know that they have lost moral credibility in the eyes of many ordinary South Africans.

And so to claw back, they do what South African politicians do – go to church hoping for divine intervention to curry favour with the masses.

In that process, they will sing and dance as clergymen stretch out their hands towards them in prayer.

Caught up in the moment, they will say the most bizarre things which, in fact, expose their abhorrence for moral and accountable leadership.

Statements like what President Jacob Zuma told congregants in Port Elizabeth last week: “The Bible says when leaders go astray, pray for them. It doesn’t say discard them and hate them – that is the Bible I know.”

With no sense of irony, they will kneel at the altar and ask the church to pray for them to do the right thing.

“Pray for us to make the right choice in December,” secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said in Cape Town on Sunday.

“In that conference we are faced [with] life and death. Pray for life,” Mantashe tweeted.

But as you and I know, it’s all smoke and mirrors.

The reality is that the ANC is firmly on a self-destructive path.

Although some in its ranks may believe in the principle of servant leadership, the truth is that those who hold considerable power are deeply consumed by a conflict that has nothing to do with us as citizens.

This year, probably more than any other in recent times, we have come to witness the depth of the political (read financial) warfare currently ranging in our country.

Although it can be traced back to the party, it is not limited to it.

From the killing fields of KwaZulu-Natal to the shiny boardrooms of corporate South Africa, we have witnessed the intricate web of lies, looting and violence which darkens our socio-political landscape.