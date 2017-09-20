Editorial: Salute our brave gang unit officers
We feel for the families members and it is only of police officers through sustained intelligence who work in the provincial efforts that those attempts gang unit, especially have been thwarted. after yesterday’s revelations It is also ironic that it is a by the unit commander, Detective-Colonel victim of its own efficiency. Mike Grobler. Grobler noted that gangsters
According to Grobler, were targeting his 25-member members of this anti-gang team due to its success. unit, based in Port Elizabeth, One would hope that the regularly receive death new metro police force
would help alleviate the pressure threats and even assassination in the northern areas, attempts, not to mention but there are definite question having their hard work foiled marks over their experience. by the killing of witnesses. It was only in July – two
Only last month this same months ago – that the metro unit of 25 men won Detective force was deemed sufficiently Team of the Year, among other trained to open its first awards, at the police Service precinct in Bethelsdorp. Excellence Awards. We certainly hope the 40
This praise was well deserved metro officers there have received as the team arrested the same training on hundreds of people for murder, how to handle threats as attempted murder or illegal their SAPS counterparts. possession of firearms. We can’t imagine what it is What’s more, their good detective like to live looking over your work led also to securing shoulder and how this means, hefty jail terms, including for example, varying your
route to work, not taking your eight life sentences. family to a favourite restaurant
Who knew, however, the or even enjoying an after-work toll this job is taking on our drink with friends. men and women in blue? In Policing thugs is hard and the four years since the unit’s dangerous work. We thank inception, apparently there you for your efforts. And, have been numerous attempts please, do not give up, we on the lives of its need you.