Editorial: Salute our brave gang unit officers

We feel for the families members and it is only of police officers through sustained intelligence who work in the provincial efforts that those attempts gang unit, especially have been thwarted. after yesterday’s revelations It is also ironic that it is a by the unit commander, Detective-Colonel victim of its own efficiency. Mike Grobler. Grobler noted that gangsters

According to Grobler, were targeting his 25-member members of this anti-gang team due to its success. unit, based in Port Elizabeth, One would hope that the regularly receive death new metro police force

would help alleviate the pressure threats and even assassination in the northern areas, attempts, not to mention but there are definite question having their hard work foiled marks over their experience. by the killing of witnesses. It was only in July – two

Only last month this same months ago – that the metro unit of 25 men won Detective force was deemed sufficiently Team of the Year, among other trained to open its first awards, at the police Service precinct in Bethelsdorp. Excellence Awards. We certainly hope the 40