Tim Hewitt-Coleman: Technological advances could herald a future without government

I have never yet been a civil servant and I don’t have any immediate plans to become one. In fact, I have my doubts that I am really “employable” in that the sense of the word.

But if I was employed by the taxpayers, I suspect I would be a little miffed that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba thinks it’s not such a bad idea that the PIC (the Public Investment Corporation) bails out ever-ailing South African Airways with the savings of ordinary working people – who have contributed a chunk of their civil servant salary month after month to a pension fund they believe will look after them in the years when they are too old to be a firefighter, or that guy who comes around to your house to make sure you have a TV licence.

But I am not angry at Gigaba. He, like many of my otherwise intelligent friends, labours under the continued belief that the only way any of us can ever fly from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg, or from Cape Town to Singapore, is if we use taxpayers’ money to own and run airline to do so.

But I must admit, I struggle to get it. Is it a matter of national pride that we fly to Doha in a plane marked “South African”?

Is it a huge embarrassment if I fly from Mangaung to King Shaka International in a plane owned by Comair or some other privately owned enterprise? I don’t think so. So why then, I ask, are so many of us obsessed with the idea that we need to year after year be called upon to bail out SAA, or the postal services, or Eskom or Sanral (South African National Roads Agency)?

I’ll tell you why. It’s quite understandable actually. You see, there was a time, not very long ago, where the only way to get an airline up and running was to use taxpayer’s money to do so.

There was a time, not too long ago (before e-mail and couriers) when the only way to effectively get important messages to each other was through a postal service paid for by the taxpayers.

There was a time, not too long ago, before Skype, WhatsApp and Cell C, when the only way in which we could ensure effective voice communication was by the taxpayers investing in a telephone network now called Telkom.

The reality, of course, is that times change as great minds bring new innovation. We figure out ways in which projects can be made to happen in such a way as not to depend on violently extorting funds from the public (remember, tax would not be collected unless there was the violent threat of jail time).

There was a time when it was the accepted general consensus that the only way humanity could get into space was through the efforts of publicly funded programmes like NASA.