Letter: Embarrassing performance

What a disgrace. South African sport is falling apart. I’m so disappointed and embarrassed by the way the Springboks were beaten by the All Blacks.

You would think that it was Japan vs New Zealand.

The Springboks were outplayed and it was like watching an exhibition match. If you are a believer in umuthi, you would think the All Blacks used umuthi against Amabhokobhoko because they were so weak and vulnerable.

The margin speaks for itself and we cannot fold our arms pretending nothing bad has happened – something has to be done very quickly.

It’s high time we tackle the structural problems that we have in our sport in general once and for all, because it is affecting our production output.