Letter: Embarrassing performance
What a disgrace. South African sport is falling apart. I’m so disappointed and embarrassed by the way the Springboks were beaten by the All Blacks.
You would think that it was Japan vs New Zealand.
The Springboks were outplayed and it was like watching an exhibition match. If you are a believer in umuthi, you would think the All Blacks used umuthi against Amabhokobhoko because they were so weak and vulnerable.
The margin speaks for itself and we cannot fold our arms pretending nothing bad has happened – something has to be done very quickly.
It’s high time we tackle the structural problems that we have in our sport in general once and for all, because it is affecting our production output.
The truth of the matter is that we are no longer producing the quality of players we used to produce, because of the politics in our sport.
I don’t feel sorry for the Boks – they should up their game and they should fight for a win.
The All Blacks are a very vicious and hard team to beat; the Springboks should tighten their backline and be strong and fast.
The Springbok forward line lacks the stamina to match the All Blacks. I’m sure the Springboks are taking this game as one of those to quickly forget because it left a bitter taste in their mouths.
I just hope they will approach their next game with a winning strategy.
-Mzwandile aka Pepe Nkomombini, former cricket coach, administrator and umpire, Zwide, Port Elizabeth