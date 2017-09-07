Jonathan Jansen: Teach about our sameness

To principals and teachers in our former white schools: Please do not hold multicultural days at your school. I know you’re under pressure to show transformation.

After the hair incident at Pretoria Girls, the racist teacher at St John’s and daily reports of insensitivity in our former white schools, you obviously feel the need to reach out and to include black children in your school.

Yes, you mean well, but you are making things worse with these ethnic or cultural days in which every child comes to school with clothes, food and even music that represent “their culture”. This, I must warn you, is dangerous stuff, and here’s why.

The apartheid lie was that races were different and therefore incompatible.

It even sold the nonsense that there were four races – white, Indian, coloured and African – and that the Africans could be further subdivided into less than a dozen tribes, each with their distinctive cultures and beliefs.

Do you know how many South Africans still attach to this four-race thesis?

They even call themselves by that name and official records still demand you tick those boxes. So much for a non-racial South Africa.

By hosting multicultural days purporting to acknowledge that each child comes from a distinctive racial or ethnic culture, you play straight into the apartheid narrative and you ensure that children continue to believe that there is, in essence, something different, even irreconcilable, across these imagined lines of colour and creed.

Ever wonder why so few young adults love and marry across the colour line?

It comes from deep-seated prejudices that accept the lie of incompatibility even if on the surface everyone appears friendly and polite.

To combat the lie of racial and cultural incompatibility, how about asking children to plot the many different racial and cultural influences in their family lineage.

Now that will set the racial cat among the purist pigeons.

You could start, however, by taking the high school pupils to see the movie Krotoa, which, though lacking in social and political context, is a beautiful portrayal of the complexities of intimacy and the enduring legacy of Eva van den Kaap in many black and white families across South Africa today.

But if the sex scenes in Krotoa are deemed too much for high school pupils, give them a copy of then president Thabo Mbeki’s “I am an African” speech, which is an antidote to separateness and a poetic acknowledgement of the many strands of origin that make us who we are as South Africans.