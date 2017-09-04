Letter: Transformed many lives for the better at varsity

As the term of Professor Derrick Swartz as vice-chancellor of Nelson Mandela University is about to expire at the end of this year, I would like to express my appreciation for the man who has played an important role in transforming many lives for the better and producing many graduates in his term as the vice-chancellor.

Under his leadership the university has produced many leaders, including members of parliament today.

Swartz is one of the most progressive leaders I have ever met. I cannot say he is perfect, because life is not a journey of perfect people, but for those who learn from their imperfections to strive for perfection.

In 2015 there was a paradigm shift in student activism.

Many things were questioned and challenged, such as the outsourcing of some services to private providers.

Swartz made a major decision to end outsourcing at Nelson Mandela University, together with his colleagues, after students and the outsourced workers raised their dissatisfactions. Insourcing is a major step taken by Swartz that will never be forgotten in the history of Nelson Mandela University, it is a major step that changed people’s lives for the better.

Many of the recently insourced workers were underpaid and they could not even afford to send their children to any higher education institution, but now they are entitled to some of the important university staff benefits.

Swartz responded positively to many of the issues raised by the students, especially in 2015.

He managed to find solutions to almost all the problems that were raised by the students in 2015 thus far and that’s true leadership.