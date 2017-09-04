Letter: Transformed many lives for the better at varsity
As the term of Professor Derrick Swartz as vice-chancellor of Nelson Mandela University is about to expire at the end of this year, I would like to express my appreciation for the man who has played an important role in transforming many lives for the better and producing many graduates in his term as the vice-chancellor.
Under his leadership the university has produced many leaders, including members of parliament today.
Swartz is one of the most progressive leaders I have ever met. I cannot say he is perfect, because life is not a journey of perfect people, but for those who learn from their imperfections to strive for perfection.
In 2015 there was a paradigm shift in student activism.
Many things were questioned and challenged, such as the outsourcing of some services to private providers.
Swartz made a major decision to end outsourcing at Nelson Mandela University, together with his colleagues, after students and the outsourced workers raised their dissatisfactions. Insourcing is a major step taken by Swartz that will never be forgotten in the history of Nelson Mandela University, it is a major step that changed people’s lives for the better.
Many of the recently insourced workers were underpaid and they could not even afford to send their children to any higher education institution, but now they are entitled to some of the important university staff benefits.
Swartz responded positively to many of the issues raised by the students, especially in 2015.
He managed to find solutions to almost all the problems that were raised by the students in 2015 thus far and that’s true leadership.
Many other universities who raised the issue of outsourcing long before Nelson Mandela University are still fighting with their students and outsourced workers over the matter of ending outsourcing and a solution has not been reached.
We have seen Swartz trying very hard to raise funds for needy students to help them settle their student debts.
He went to climb a mountain to raise funds for students and that’s what we call progressive leadership.
The man will be missed so much, not only by the Mandela University but by Nelson Mandela Bay at large.
He played his role very well, so much can be learnt from him.
The incoming vice-chancellor will have big shoes to fill.
Halala qabane (go well comrade) from the bottom of my heart, I wish you nothing but the best.
You might have made your mistakes as a leader, but there is so much that can be learnt from your leadership rather than focusing on your mistakes.
Boy Menzi Shongwe, Nelson Mandela University SRC faculty representative of education and president of the Black Teachers’ Association at Nelson Mandela University 2017
One thought on “Letter: Transformed many lives for the better at varsity”
Some of the dog lovers need to collect and bag what their beloved dogs leave behind! Those who do should encourage the ones who don’t. Thanks