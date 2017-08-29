Lincoln Mali: How to move SA forward
South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world, with the largest part of the population suffering from unemployment, poverty and under-development.
The latest Stats SA report on poverty reveals that more South Africans are slumping into poverty, reversing gains since 2011.
Overlay this with racial, gender and youth dynamics, and you have a huge challenge facing us.
We know what needs to be done, we appreciate how difficult it will be, we dread how long it will take, and we are wary of the drain on resources and the time required to make this work.
The government (or the ruling party) finds itself in the same trap, albeit for different reasons.
Each of us (economic elites or political elites) has to play a role in rebuilding this society.
The challenges are enormous, the path ahead is long and arduous and shortcuts are not the answer.
In recent years, business has increasingly been viewed as a major cause of social, environmental, and economic problems.
Companies are widely perceived to be prospering at the expense of the broader community.
Professor Michael Porter and Professor Richard Kramer argue that a huge part of the problem lies with companies themselves, because they remain trapped in an outdated approach to value creation, which has emerged over the past few decades.
They continue to view value creation narrowly, optimising short-term financial performance while missing the most important customer needs and ignoring the broader influences that determine their long- term success.
According to Porter and Kramer, the solution lies in the principle of “shared value”, which involves creating economic value in a way that also creates value for society by addressing its needs and challenges.
It requires business to reconnect company success with social progress.
However, Porter and Kramer are adamant that shared value is not social responsibility, philanthropy or even sustainability, but a new way to achieve economic success.
It is not only on the margins of what companies do, but at the centre of it.
South Africa needs all leaders to commit to joint prosperity for all our people – everyone is harmed in the long run if income and asset inequality remains too high.
Too much inequality is morally and economically bad.
It is very important for business (small, medium and large) to fully appreciate that its commercial interests are closely aligned with the performance of the economy as a whole.
Business’s long-run commercial interests therefore depend on two core variables:
The quality of the institutions responsible for governance and regulation of the business and operating environment;
The rapid growth and transformation of the South African economy, to ensure a far more equitable distribution of wealth and income.
What therefore needs to be done?
South Africa is at an inflection point and there are stark choices facing us, to either be a failed state or to create prosperity for more rather than less.
There are competing views within each organisation, among industries, within government and among members of civil society.
There are those who believe that nothing has happened or been done to address poverty and underdevelopment in the two decades of freedom; others argue that we should now move on from the apartheid past and should allow the markets to solve our current challenges. I disagree with both these views. I think that so much has been done to address our challenges, but much more needs to be done.
For us to succeed, we need the following key changes:
We require leaders of corporates to accept that their business interests are better served in a peaceful and prosperous South Africa.
This requires corporate South Africa to be fully engaged in finding mutually beneficial solutions and not stand on the side lines;
This requires the government to create a conducive climate for investment and business success, build sound partnerships with the private sector to address South Africa’s socio-economic challenges and take drastic steps to address the issues raised by rating agencies so that we grow the economy;
Corruption, nepotism, price-fixing, collusion, fronting, bribery and uncompetitive behaviour all contribute to more pain for the poor, weak investment prospects for businesses and a threat to jobs;
We need to mobilise, entice and incentivise some of the best brains to come up with the most creative ways to create jobs, solve socio-economic challenges and find solutions to take advantage of technology and some of our inherent advantages such as tourism.
We are producing highly qualified graduates, we have competent and skilled people and have some amazing retired, semi-retired or seasoned former senior executives.
There is therefore no reason for us to continue to employ or “deploy” unsuitable and unqualified politically connected in our most precious state-owned enterprises.
With enough foresight we could pick amazing executives and highly experienced non-executive directors/ board members to these enterprises and government agencies to drive economic growth and deliver much needed services.
It is not labels, slogans and insults that will take us forward.
It is new ideas, new partnerships and new solutions from a range of stakeholders.
If we successfully navigate this difficult path, then we have a hope of making Mandela’s dream society come true for future generations.
Should we fail, then we would have no-one else to blame as our country slides back into strife, conflict and racial hatred. These are our stark choices. Yes, we are heading into uncharted territory, confronting contending theories and attempting to reconcile competing needs.
As we do so, we must challenge ourselves and each other to move away from narrow, sometimes selfish or sectoral, interests and agendas.
We dare not fail!
One thought on “Lincoln Mali: How to move SA forward”
Our children are the future of tomorrow and we need to invest in them by giving them good social, spiritual, financial education so that they remain productive and sustainable to their own communities.
What needs to be done is to groom them early and we parents or adults of the nation’s we must remember that these kids are looking at us role models whatever we do is what they become,
One of the financial working systems is to emphasize the Piggy/ Mandela Money box saving and investing way to future generations if this could be taught into schools for pupils to save and become good young investors. This will allow them to grow financially independent and stable.
If future schools can embed those saving machasisms to each Learners desk and once the money boxes are full the money can be saved in banks for learning purposes and financial rescue services to meet Learners end means such as Learners paying trips, lunches and other important things.