Lincoln Mali: How to move SA forward

South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world, with the largest part of the population suffering from unemployment, poverty and under-development.

The latest Stats SA report on poverty reveals that more South Africans are slumping into poverty, reversing gains since 2011.

Overlay this with racial, gender and youth dynamics, and you have a huge challenge facing us.

We know what needs to be done, we appreciate how difficult it will be, we dread how long it will take, and we are wary of the drain on resources and the time required to make this work.

The government (or the ruling party) finds itself in the same trap, albeit for different reasons.

Each of us (economic elites or political elites) has to play a role in rebuilding this society.

The challenges are enormous, the path ahead is long and arduous and shortcuts are not the answer.

In recent years, business has increasingly been viewed as a major cause of social, environmental, and economic problems.

Companies are widely perceived to be prospering at the expense of the broader community.

Professor Michael Porter and Professor Richard Kramer argue that a huge part of the problem lies with companies themselves, because they remain trapped in an outdated approach to value creation, which has emerged over the past few decades.

They continue to view value creation narrowly, optimising short-term financial performance while missing the most important customer needs and ignoring the broader influences that determine their long- term success.

According to Porter and Kramer, the solution lies in the principle of “shared value”, which involves creating economic value in a way that also creates value for society by addressing its needs and challenges.

It requires business to reconnect company success with social progress.

However, Porter and Kramer are adamant that shared value is not social responsibility, philanthropy or even sustainability, but a new way to achieve economic success.

It is not only on the margins of what companies do, but at the centre of it.

South Africa needs all leaders to commit to joint prosperity for all our people – everyone is harmed in the long run if income and asset inequality remains too high.

Too much inequality is morally and economically bad.

It is very important for business (small, medium and large) to fully appreciate that its commercial interests are closely aligned with the performance of the economy as a whole.

Business’s long-run commercial interests therefore depend on two core variables:

The quality of the institutions responsible for governance and regulation of the business and operating environment;