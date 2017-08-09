Ongama Mtimka: Vote outcome does not bode well for clean governance

As we awake to the reality of another failed attempt to rid the country of President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma we have every reason to celebrate as a country, despite the undesirability of the outcome of the no-confidence vote to those who cherish clean governance.

The results don’t bode well for good governance because Zuma has been found guilty of violating his oath of office, has misled parliament on the Nkandla matter, and is allegedly involved in state capture, which has evidently cost billions of rands.

As such, he has not only been found wanting on a test of upholding the rule of law but also on the qualifying criteria of the ANC’s Through the Eye of the Needle and leadership renewal documents, which value good repute and integrity.

The fact that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on Monday granted voting by secret ballot on the motion, should be seen as a victory for constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Mbete based her decision strongly on the letter of the constitution and the underlying values of accountability and transparency as guided by the Constitutional Court’s judgment on the matter.

Also, how she handled the inquiry about the number of votes required to determine a majority of votes of 50% plus one seeing that five members were absent, showed due care to legal correctness.

Mbete had earned a reputation for being biased. Her loyalty on many occasions was clearly to the ANC and the person of Jacob Zuma more than the values of accountable, fair and democratic governance.

The outcome of the vote has shown the people of South Africa the inherent weakness in our system of democracy.