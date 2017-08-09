Nwabisa Makunga: Dangerous place for women

I’ve agonised over writing this particular column. Is there even a point? I wondered. What more is there to say about the scourge of gender-based violence in our country?

What more can any of us say to change the hardened attitudes of men who believe they are entitled to beat women into submission every time they feel challenged or insulted?

Yet the truth is that as tempting as it may be, we do not have the luxury to tire or be despondent.

Because despite the slogans, moments of public outrage, antiviolence campaigns and policies, South Africa remains one of the world’s most dangerous places for women to live in. The statistics are staggering. They are bandied about every year. They tell a tragic story of a violent nation literally tearing itself apart.

In their homes, at work, schools and in public spaces, women are violated in the worst possible ways.

I will not pretend to fully understand the reasons behind this.

Particularly those that seek to explain the psychological wiring of abusive men (and women).

There is obviously a toxic mix of complexities which prompt some men to believe that they have dominion over women which they can exercise violently.

Whatever these are, I am of the view that ultimately we all make choices and we all must be held fully liable for those choices.

I write about this today not so much because it is Women’s Day, but because in the early hours of Sunday morning, a powerful man allegedly (and I use this word only to be on the right side of the Press Code) assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Johannesburg.

The story has been trending since.

The public outrage was to be expected.

Several things about this incident are disturbing.

The first is that too often there are no tangible consequences for those who commit these crimes.

As I write this Mduduzi Manana, the man who admitted to attacking Mandisa Duma and a friend that morning, remains the deputy minister of higher education.

Manana has admitted, albeit to only slapping Duma, after she allegedly called him gay.