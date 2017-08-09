Nwabisa Makunga: Dangerous place for women
I’ve agonised over writing this particular column. Is there even a point? I wondered. What more is there to say about the scourge of gender-based violence in our country?
What more can any of us say to change the hardened attitudes of men who believe they are entitled to beat women into submission every time they feel challenged or insulted?
Yet the truth is that as tempting as it may be, we do not have the luxury to tire or be despondent.
Because despite the slogans, moments of public outrage, antiviolence campaigns and policies, South Africa remains one of the world’s most dangerous places for women to live in. The statistics are staggering. They are bandied about every year. They tell a tragic story of a violent nation literally tearing itself apart.
In their homes, at work, schools and in public spaces, women are violated in the worst possible ways.
I will not pretend to fully understand the reasons behind this.
Particularly those that seek to explain the psychological wiring of abusive men (and women).
There is obviously a toxic mix of complexities which prompt some men to believe that they have dominion over women which they can exercise violently.
Whatever these are, I am of the view that ultimately we all make choices and we all must be held fully liable for those choices.
I write about this today not so much because it is Women’s Day, but because in the early hours of Sunday morning, a powerful man allegedly (and I use this word only to be on the right side of the Press Code) assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Johannesburg.
The story has been trending since.
The public outrage was to be expected.
Several things about this incident are disturbing.
The first is that too often there are no tangible consequences for those who commit these crimes.
As I write this Mduduzi Manana, the man who admitted to attacking Mandisa Duma and a friend that morning, remains the deputy minister of higher education.
Manana has admitted, albeit to only slapping Duma, after she allegedly called him gay.
This was supposedly meant to be a form of insult during an argument between them. Several people witnessed the attack. A part of it was caught on film. The circulating video clip shows the unbearable savagery meted out to her.
Duma was stomped on, kicked, punched, slapped around and yanked by her hair by a group of men, including Manana.
The ANC and its women’s league condemned what they said were allegations against Manana.
“Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of violence and wishes to reiterate this position,” the league said in a carefully measured statement.
“Based on media reports, we are led to believe that a case has been reported to the police and we urge all witnesses to come forward to assist law enforcement agencies in resolving the matter,” it said.
In another statement Manana’s boss, President Jacob Zuma, said eradicating violence against women was a priority for government.
“Women have a right to safety and security, and must not be attacked or abused by anyone, anywhere in the country, regardless of the position of either the perpetrator or victim. South Africa must be safe for all women,” Zuma said.
Only here’s the thing: despite the overwhelming evidence, an admission and a half-hearted apology from Manana, he remains a member of Zuma’s executive.
He remains on the public’s payroll and is responsible for the well-being of young people at tertiary institutions in our country.
He remains a man mandated to uphold the constitution and the laws of the republic, despite breaking public trust in the most violent way. Such makes a mockery of the government’s claimed commitment to non-violence.
It further promotes a society where it is deemed acceptable for a man to use violence as a tool to enforce perceived power over a woman.
Second, this incident and much of the public reaction to it is the manifestation of deeply seated prejudices which not only show the ignorance of some in our society, but go against the very spirit of the constitution to which we claim to be committed.
By his own admission Manana thought it a form of “extreme provocation” when Duma allegedly called him gay.
Many could argue that like any citizen, Manana, is entitled to hold his views, however bigoted they may be, about homosexuality. That is debatable. My view is that we have no place in this country for leaders who speak with a forked tongue about the constitutional rights of all while their actions are driven by a toxic masculinity that regards gay people as sub-humans.
Third, this incident again put up a mirror to our nation. It reflected the courageous voices of men and women who spoke up against such criminal acts.
But it also displayed the noxious beliefs reflected in our subsequent discourse which suggested that with enough provocation, violence against women might be justifiable. Nothing could be more vile. This must be challenged at every turn. We must be courageous enough to entrench in our spaces a superior narrative that declares without qualification that gender violence is socially unacceptable.
Those like Manana who undermine our laws must be met with the harshest possible retribution.