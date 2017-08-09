Letter: Waiting for reply to letter to councillor and mayor
We were invited to attend a open public meeting with our mayor, Athol Trollip, at the Newton Park library.
Trollip spoke about improving service delivery in the metro.
Since the meeting, I have read an article about how well the DA has done saving money in the municipality, which is great to hear.
Unfortunately I have a big concern. I have written to our ward councillor and to our mayor about some issues which are a point of concern as a resident of Newton Park.
I wrote to Trollip more than a week ago. The only response I had was that my e-mail would be answered in due course.
This kind of response saddens me greatly.
This lack of interest in a simple e-mail shows me that the DA is not really serious about improving basic services in the metro. How long is in due course? Does this mean days, weeks or months?