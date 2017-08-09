Editorial: Hollow triumph will haunt ANC

The narrow defeat of the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in parliament yesterday was not so much about the numbers, although the final tally was always going to be an interesting talking point.

What we witnessed was a minor triumph for the ANC caucus, which succeeded in keeping (enough of) its flock in line to gift Zuma his latest victory over the opposition.

That a few dozen dissidents within the ANC’s ranks used the secret ballot to defy the enjoinders from chief whip Jackson Mthembu – and a last-minute charm offensive from Zuma himself – to stick to the party line ranks as a pretty clear signal of the ANC’s factional morass.

For many, the outcome probably came as something of an anti-climax. Opposition parties had hyped up the occasion, and let’s be honest, it was unmistakably one for the ages, a truly defining moment in our democracy: The challenge to an incumbent president by secret vote. For a moment, anything became possible.

In some ways, though, opposition parties may not rue the defeat for too long. Zuma’s continuing reign gifts them even more ammunition for elections in two years.

They will argue the ANC stood by its grossly compromised leader at the expense of the nation.