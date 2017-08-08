Letter: MPs’ right to vote as they see fit

I have been following the discussions around the topic of the no-confidence vote scheduled for today in the parliament of our country with much interest, especially the views expressed by the religious leaders almost in unison across the country.

It has been so interesting to notice that some from diverse faith backgrounds, who are regarded as heads of such faiths, have also strongly expressed their views on this issue and even appealed to the MPs to support such a vote today.

What is more interesting is their pronouncement that only by supporting this vote will the MPs prove their loyalty to our country’s constitution and more to their own consciences.

This is tantamount to declaring that those who vote against this motion mooted by the opposition parties will therefore be violating their oath of allegiance to both their consciences and our country’s constitution.

It is public fact that our president, Jacob Zuma, has violated his oath of office as per the Constitutional Court’s decision, and has been found wanting on many fronts when it comes to credibility and the stature of the office that he holds.

The Constitutional Court in its judgment on the secret ballot has clearly demonstrated that the politicians still have a role to play in deciding on political issues and not the courts, thus entrenching the principle of separation of powers that is enshrined in our constitution.

Thus it sent back the question to decide on such a question, and rightly so, to the speaker of parliament.

The common prevalence of politicians using the courts to fight political battles has been dealt a devastating blow by such a judgment.

South Africa is a democratic country, which therefore respects the rule of the majority, and therefore persuasion of the majority of its populace to choose its political rulers becomes sacrosanct.

The ANC has been voted to rule till 2019 by 62% of the country’s voters who went to the polls in 2014 and thus it is the only party that has won the right to choose the president of the country until then.

Zuma’s flaws did not come to the fore only after Guptaleaks e-mails, but were known way

back when he was still a deputy president of the country and thus the then president, Thabo Mbeki, dismissed him from office.