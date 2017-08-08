Editorial: Kings begin new, exciting journey
While the lateness of the Southern Kings’ inclusion in the Guinness PRO14 may not have been ideal, the franchise is determined to make up for lost time.
With little more than three weeks to go before kickoff, the Kings are scrambling to put together a side capable of holding its own.
Their task was not made any easier when they were drawn to play defending champions Scarlets in Llanelli on the opening day of the season.
They then travel to Ireland to play Connacht, before they play their first home game against Leinster on either September 15 or 16 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Kings officials have already let it be known that for the first time in many seasons, they will be able to make some serious long-term planning.
In the past they have only been able to contract players for a single season, which has badly disrupted the continuity needed to build a winning side. This time the Kings have devised a three-year plan, which they hope will bear fruit and enable the team eventually to start challenging for playoff berths.
When the announcement was eventually made that the Kings and Cheetahs would be playing in Europe, the East Cape franchise had yet to contract a single player.
However, the Kings had been aware of likely inclusion for some time and chief operating officer Charl Crous has been working behind the scenes on lining up new recruits.
Unlike the Kings, the Cheetahs have enjoyed a much more stable environment in recent years and are better placed to hit the ground running.
The tournament, which features the leading clubs of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy, has been expanded to incorporate the Kings and Cheetahs.
It is time for all rugby fans to rally behind the Kings as they begin a new and exciting journey.