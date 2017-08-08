Editorial: Kings begin new, exciting journey

While the lateness of the Southern Kings’ inclusion in the Guinness PRO14 may not have been ideal, the franchise is determined to make up for lost time.

With little more than three weeks to go before kickoff, the Kings are scrambling to put together a side capable of holding its own.

Their task was not made any easier when they were drawn to play defending champions Scarlets in Llanelli on the opening day of the season.

They then travel to Ireland to play Connacht, before they play their first home game against Leinster on either September 15 or 16 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Kings officials have already let it be known that for the first time in many seasons, they will be able to make some serious long-term planning.