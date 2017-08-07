Letter: Uplifting to see integrity

It is so uplifting, amid all the intolerable corruption and enormous pressure on MPs to try to force them to toe the party line and to vote to keep a highly discredited president in office, to find people with a conscience and the courage to stand up for what that conscience dictates.

They are experiencing threats and being faced with disciplinary action from the ANC, but are holding firm to their principles.

I salute them for the fine example they are setting in a country which long ago lost its moral direction or its concern and compassion for the poor who suffer while the state coffers are looted.