Letter: Still waiting for loans

I feel obliged to raise the subject of student funding again!

It is now August of 2017 and still some university students have not received their funding for studies this year.

They received notification from NSFAS in March that their applications had been successful and their loan agreements (LAF) would be available for signature soon.

On the strength of this communication they have been allowed to attend university, but here is the problem: they have no books and they have no transport.

These expenses are covered by their NSFAS loans.