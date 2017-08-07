Justice Malala: SA poised on a Blade edge

This is not the week to look at the people we know are clothed, funded, influenced, fed and corrupted by the compromised President Jacob Zuma and his handlers, the Gupta family.

This is not the week to look pleadingly at those who misuse the idea of “unity of the progressive movement” to keep their discredited, anti-people, thieving leader and his cronies in place.

This is not the week to concentrate on what in isiXhosa are referred to as odel’ihlazo (those who do not fear self-embarassment) such as Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who will stand up and speak on behalf of Jacob Zuma in parliament tomorrow afternoon in the motion of no-confidence debate. We know Mthethwa. In 2005, he stood up at the ANC general council and demanded that Zuma be given his powers back after Thabo Mbeki had fired him from cabinet and curtailed his role in the ANC.

Mthethwa succeeded and was rewarded with a ministry while South Africans got the looting machine we now witness going about his business every day.

This is not the week to even waste one’s energy on ministers such as the patently corrupt Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi or Des van Rooyen.

These are also amadel’ihlazo – so compromised they are not embarrassed to be seen defending a thief in public.

We know what these “leaders” will say and how they will act tomorrow. If it comes to a vote, they will vote for Zuma to stay in power and continue looting the country.

They care not a whit what we lose due to their actions.

Education remains an absolute mess. The economy will perform even worse than we expect.

Unemployment remains so high among the people in general and among young people in particular that an insurrection will be triggered one day soon.

We are now about to beg for money from the IMF or the World Bank. Things are very bad. Thank you Jacob Zuma. So this is a week when I will concentrate on one person and one person only.

That person is Dr Blade Nzimande, the secretary-general of the South African Communist Party.

I will concentrate on Nzimande because he knows what he has done to us. He gave us Zuma. Throughout the 2000s, as he was ignored by a Mbeki who implemented his Gear policies while daring the communists and trade unions to leave the tripartite alliance, Nzimande threw in his lot with the sexist, homophobic and corrupt Zuma in an “anyone but Mbeki” strategy.

He was not the only one – Lindiwe Sisulu, Mathews Phosa and a whole horde of others did the same.

When we told them that their man was the antithesis of Albert Luthuli and Nelson Mandela, they dug a hole and buried their heads in the sand. But now they know. Nzimande in particular knows that Zuma is patently unfit for office. That is why the outfit he leads, the SACP, has told Zuma to his face that he must resign.