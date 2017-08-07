Editorial: Defining week in country’s history

Two important things will happen this week. Today National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will announce whether she will allow a secret ballot in the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

It is not an easy decision for her. It is one that will define her historic place in the story of our democracy.

She told the Sunday Times at the weekend that she found herself in an impossible position – she is damned if she does and damned if she does not.

With the Constitutional Court declaring that she had the power to grant a secret ballot but that her decision must pass the rationality test, opposition parties are already gearing up for a showdown.

They pre-empt that her decision will be a political rather than rational one.

For this reason, they are preparing to apply to interdict tomorrow’s proceedings in an attempt to get the courts to force her to grant a secret ballot.