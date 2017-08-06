Natasha Marrian: Horse-trading set to begin in earnest for top ANC spots
There are now six candidates contesting the ANC presidency, but it is critical to separate the wheat from the chaff. With all the inherent complexity in the ANC’s succession politics in 2017, the battle will still boil down to numbers: who has the largest constituency and the most branches backing his or her presidential bid.
It then becomes easy to see that Jeff Radebe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Mathews Phosa and Baleka Mbete are simply distractions in the broader scheme of things. None boasts a clear constituency or could muster the branch support required to win a party election. Sisulu’s campaign slogan, “It’s a must”, could very well have disqualified her from the race for all its pompous pretence.
None has a real chance of winning the succession race, although Sisulu and Mbete could be seen as options in a slate that wishes to bolster its gender quota.
The two major players remain Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. However, structures in the party have become acutely aware of the “abnormality” of the way in which processes are unfolding. For instance, in defiance of a national executive committee directive in January to hold off on succession talk, that same week, the ANC Women’s League named Dlamini-Zuma as its candidate. Then, one by one, candidates voiced their “readiness” to lead.
The policy conference was another indication of the power plays and balance of forces in the party: Dlamini-Zuma’s faction hobbled and battling to assert its authority on key issues.
While unity is the public mantra, it seems the factions are pushing hard for their preferences at all costs. A stark example was the convening of a caucus by the leaders who were part of the “premier league” on the sidelines of the conference, at the venue of the gathering no less, in which they laid down the line – or their version of it – to their loyalists.
The battle is so gritty and divisive that certain structures have resuscitated talks on a third way, the “unity ticket” – notably Mpumalanga, Gauteng and parts of the Eastern Cape.
The Alfred Nzo region in the Eastern Cape openly articulated this view after its regional conference in July. It named treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize as its preferred candidate to “unite” the organisation and listed secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile and Mpumalanga chairman David Mabuza as leaders it wanted to see in the top structure come December.
It is understood that some in the ANC Youth League are also discussing “alternatives” to both Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa. Mkhize, as expected, is emerging as a key player. He has been on the Ramaphosa slate as deputy president, but some in that group are now considering a female candidate instead.
Mkhize said this week he intended to be in the leadership of the ANC, but he was coy on exactly what position he hoped to fill.
As things stand, the Ramaphosa slate appears to be in the lead, with KwaZulu-Natal desperately trying to quell support for him in its structures.
Dlamini-Zuma, anointed by President Jacob Zuma, continues to be battered by the scandals surrounding him. But Zuma and his preference should not be considered out of the game yet. It is more than four months to the conference, with nominations opening in September. Two provincial conferences have yet to take place: the Free State and the Eastern Cape.
In the end, the group that can bring the most united branches to the conference in December to rally behind a candidate will prevail. The numbers and size of the constituencies will win the day. Mabuza is emerging as a kingmaker of sorts, because his province is a solid block.
The coming months will be tense as some seek to steal their way to the top or plunge the party into such a crisis that all current options are abandoned or the conference collapsed. Barring such a crisis, horse-trading will begin in earnest. All South Africa can do is watch as the ANC and its delegates decide the nation’s fate.