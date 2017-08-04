Time for society to decide future

Our constitution, along with mainstream religious teaching, advocates care for the poor, afflicted and otherwise disadvantaged.

To this end it demands egalitarianism, a doctrine calling for all people to be treated as equals, legally, socially and economically.

It requires the removal of discrimination on grounds such as race, gender, sexual orientation and religion.

Of course, this doesn’t mean we’re all the same.

Humanity is happily diverse, with a rich variety of talents and perspectives.

Every individual has something unique to contribute to the common good.

The big political question is how our government can and should promote that common good, especially in changing times.

Once, the government was seen as a kind of collective parent whose job was to decide what was good for the people. This is no longer the case. Technological and other changes have expanded the scope of political engagement beyond formal democratic institutions, creating a growing expectation for society at large, and not just politicians, to decide our future.

Nelson Mandela anticipated this need for inclusiveness in shaping the world our children and grandchildren are to grow up in.

These developments challenge the organisational assumptions of long-established political philosophies like socialism, marxism and communism (including the ANC’s Freedom Charter), which support egalitarianism in theory but whose stories in practice reveal narratives of abuse of power and wide oppression.

Modern representative democracy is arguably the best realisation of egalitarianism to date, but many still believe that political power must be held by an elite.

Indeed there is a worldwide tilt toward autocracy and in South Africa this tendency is powerfully rooted in the ANC.

The Zuma administration undermines our constitution and defies our courts, and recently an ANC policy conference voted overwhelmingly to extend the already bloated powers of the presidency.

This threatens to further weaken democratic institutions and destroy what remains of government credibility.