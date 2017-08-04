Helping international students feel at home at university
International students are defined as students who study outside the borders of their home country. In 2013, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stated that 4.5 million students globally were studying outside their home country.
Professor Jenny Lee and Professor Charles Rice, writing in 2007 in an article titled Welcome to America? International student perceptions of discrimination, recognised that international students studying in the US provided the US with a diversity in student populations, and an awareness of other cultures and countries.
Furthermore, they also provided economic value to the US in the form of knowledge and skills in a variety of fields, such as technology, health and engineering.
Those who went to the US as international students and stayed there added to the intellectual property of the US. Those who went back to their countries of origin also played a similar role.
Nevertheless, the enrolment of international students, although commendable, is not a phenomenon without challenges.
The demographic differences of international students such as gender, language, age, religious affiliation, norms, socio-economic background and psychological dimensions, such as the way they interact and connect with others, can have a significant impact on their social acculturation.
In addition, the hosting country and its university environment, its institutional culture and language can be unwelcoming to some international students.
This may leave such students feeling unfulfilled.
Culture and identity play an important role in an education model.
Academic outcomes do not exclusively depend on teaching and assessments. Instead, an education model is located in a particular socio-cultural context.
Education is a social endeavour that includes different forms of interaction between many participants and stakeholders.
Therefore, in a multi-cultural environment like a university, any understanding of educational processes must be sensitive to the cultural background of students and teachers, and the relationships of the institutional cultures which exist between them in such a university.
The reality is that students and universities alike are often not prepared for the challenges that such cross-cultural environments present.
Students from different cultural backgrounds face several obstacles when adapting to social life in English-speaking universities.
Consequently, these social obstacles affect their academic performance and achievement.
Social class is a crucial indicator and aspect of cultural membership and identity.
A class position is key in forming the identity with which a student comes to university.
Students from middle-class backgrounds have a comparative advantage in an education environment. This is the case because schools are established with middle-class values and socio-cultural practices which reflect the socio-cultural upbringing of middle-class students.
Children from working class backgrounds, however, see the school as an alienating environment.
They feel small and invisible or “other” in a space which does not feature, acknowledge or recognise their own cultural heritage and social identity.
Working-class children become disadvantaged because the socio-cultural norms they have been socialised into during their upbringing are different from the school’s code and institutional practices.
This is the same case in the South African contexts whereby students’ transition into higher education, as stated earlier, involves overcoming middle-class linguistic and socio-cultural values.
Dr Savo Heleta, writing in Decolonisation of Higher Education: Dismantling Epistemic Violence and Eurocentrism in South Africa, argues that the key challenges facing such students have less to do with cognitive aspects of learning, than with socio-cultural issues of identity, language and culture that act as the highest form of academic and social exclusion.
Since working-class students feel alienated in the middle-class-valued schooling environment, they change their behaviour and mould it to be one that is acceptable in the school’s code and institutional practices.
They do this to make their presence legitimised in the schooling space.
This is the same form of a silent violence that international students encounter in South African universities.
Problems that international students face and the conditions which need to be satisfied as fundamentals for their social acculturation in English-speaking universities can be summarised into five key stressors which prevent their success:
Language: not being able to communicative with the same efficacy or nuance as with the ethnic first language;
Educational: not understanding the educational values or procedures of the host university;
Social: not knowing people, not understanding the culture, loneliness, etc;
Discrimination: alienation and being discriminated against, either actively or passively or even both;
Practical: money, clothing, time, transport system, weather, food, etc.
These are instances which indicate the potential danger for students studying overseas.
Nevertheless, short-term “semester abroad” programmes and cultural exchange programmes in English-speaking environments and elsewhere can be beneficial.
They are often socio-linguistic in nature, with special focus being paid to personal interactions and second-language acquisition.
An integrationist approach ignited by the hosting university which encourages students to avoid being socially and linguistically separate can be beneficial.
It would encourage students actively to engage with the cultural practices of the countries they find themselves in.
In this context, universities must be obliged to invest in having an international office that is designated, fully capacitated, responsive, proactive and comprehensive.
It must facilitate a process of having all university stakeholders to take an active part in practically learning much more about international students’ backgrounds and needs so as to more effectively adapt and develop the provisions they offer to them.
When international students and host universities take a deliberate and an active role in learning consciously to exchange language, culture, food and values, the benefits are worthwhile in the long term politically, socially, and economically.
When such students are adults in future, leading in government, business and civil society, they will boost the relationships between the two countries that academically accommodated the student previously.