Helping international students feel at home at university

International students are defined as students who study outside the borders of their home country. In 2013, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stated that 4.5 million students globally were studying outside their home country.

Professor Jenny Lee and Professor Charles Rice, writing in 2007 in an article titled Welcome to America? International student perceptions of discrimination, recognised that international students studying in the US provided the US with a diversity in student populations, and an awareness of other cultures and countries.

Furthermore, they also provided economic value to the US in the form of knowledge and skills in a variety of fields, such as technology, health and engineering.

Those who went to the US as international students and stayed there added to the intellectual property of the US. Those who went back to their countries of origin also played a similar role.

Nevertheless, the enrolment of international students, although commendable, is not a phenomenon without challenges.

The demographic differences of international students such as gender, language, age, religious affiliation, norms, socio-economic background and psychological dimensions, such as the way they interact and connect with others, can have a significant impact on their social acculturation.

In addition, the hosting country and its university environment, its institutional culture and language can be unwelcoming to some international students.

This may leave such students feeling unfulfilled.

Culture and identity play an important role in an education model.

Academic outcomes do not exclusively depend on teaching and assessments. Instead, an education model is located in a particular socio-cultural context.

Education is a social endeavour that includes different forms of interaction between many participants and stakeholders.

Therefore, in a multi-cultural environment like a university, any understanding of educational processes must be sensitive to the cultural background of students and teachers, and the relationships of the institutional cultures which exist between them in such a university.

The reality is that students and universities alike are often not prepared for the challenges that such cross-cultural environments present.

Students from different cultural backgrounds face several obstacles when adapting to social life in English-speaking universities.

Consequently, these social obstacles affect their academic performance and achievement.

Social class is a crucial indicator and aspect of cultural membership and identity.

A class position is key in forming the identity with which a student comes to university.

Students from middle-class backgrounds have a comparative advantage in an education environment. This is the case because schools are established with middle-class values and socio-cultural practices which reflect the socio-cultural upbringing of middle-class students.

Children from working class backgrounds, however, see the school as an alienating environment.

They feel small and invisible or “other” in a space which does not feature, acknowledge or recognise their own cultural heritage and social identity.